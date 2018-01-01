Properly known as Kingston-upon-Hull – the ancient harbour on the River Hull was granted a royal charter in 1299 and became King's Town – Hull has long been the principal port of England's east coast, with an economy that grew up around wool and wine trading, whaling and fishing.

Named as UK City of Culture 2017 (www.hull2017.co.uk), the town has set about redeveloping its waterfront and Old Town; a minor cultural renaissance has taken place in the Fruitmarket district around Humber St, where derelict buildings have been reclaimed as artists' studios and performance spaces.

Though it's not going to win any prizes for prettiness, Hull has a gritty appeal for those who appreciate Britain's industrial past and enjoy getting away from the beaten tourist path. Famous as the home of poet Philip Larkin, the city harbours some fine Victorian civic architecture, a clutch of fascinating museums, and one of Britain's best aquariums.

