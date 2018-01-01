Welcome to Hebden Bridge
Tucked tightly into a fold of a steep-sided valley, Yorkshire's funkiest little village is a former mill town that refused to go gently with the dying of industry's light. Instead, it raged a bit and then morphed into an attractive little tourist trap with a distinctly bohemian atmosphere. The town is home to university academics, artists, die-hard hippies and a substantial gay community. All of this explains the abundance of craft shops, organic cafes and secondhand bookstores.
The town centre was badly hit by flooding at Christmas 2015, but most businesses were quickly back on their feet. There are many cultural events on the calendar, culminating in late June/early July with the annual Hebden Bridge Arts Festival (hebdenbridgeartsfestival.co.uk).
