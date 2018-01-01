Yorkshire Dales, Lake District, Windermere Cruise from York

Highlights Explore the landscape of the Yorkshire Dales Explore the Lake District Hill Top Tarn Hows Lake Cruise of Lake Windermere We depart York bright and early and head west toward the Yorkshire Dales. This scenic drive brings us to the edges of the Dales where we can expect views of both Yorkshire National Parks, The Moors and the Dales. Heading into the edges of Wensleydale we soon start to pick up views of the famous landmarks of Middleham Castle, the childhood home of Richard III and Bolton Castle, Prison of Mary Queen of Scots. There will be a brief photo opportunity at Aysgarth Water Falls before we head into the unofficial capital of the Dales, Hawes. Here we will enjoy a short stop of approx. 30-40 minutes where you can stretch your legs, explore the town a little and grab a morning coffee in one of the many cafes. Alternatively you may wish to see head to the Wensleydale Creamery and sample the famous cheese. Made in the area since monastic time it is protected by law so it can only be made in the area. They also have a fantastic gift shop full of all thing Yorkshire. From Hawes we head for another scenic drive out of the western edges of the Dales and into Cumbria and the Lake District. Here you will get a brief comfort stop and join the Lake District part of the day. Following Lake Windermere (England’s Longest Lake) the tour heads into the stunning scenery of the Lake District with views of Wray Castle before arriving at Hill Top. Hill top is famed for being where Beatrix Potter penned many of her Peter Rabbit Tales. The House is now part of the National Trust estate and is open to the public. You will have time to see the house (additional £10.50) or if you prefer the gardens to the house are open and free of charge or have a meander through the picturesque village of Sawrey. From here we take a short drive past Esthwaite water and on for Lunch to Hawkshead. This beautiful white washed village is where William Wordsworth was educated. It has a host of cafes and tea rooms and pubs to choose from as well as plenty of shops to buy that important Peter Rabbit souvenir. After Lunch we head to the famous beauty spot of Tarn Hows. A tranquil lake surrounded by steep volcanic rock faces and high mountains. Not to be missed. You will get time to take in the scene and capture a few photos before heading down towards Coniston water and onto catch the ferry for a lake cruise across Lake Windermere. After the Cruise you will have some time to use the facilities and grab a quick drink for re-joining the bus to start the journey home. The Drive back is a direct route back to York skirting the edges of the Yorkshire Dales once more.