Yorkshire Dales Day Trip from York
This small-group guided day trip from York takes you to the stunning landscape of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, including Wensleydale, Littondale and Nidderdale. The tour departs at 9.00am from a centrally located meeting point near York Minster and heads off for the Yorkshire Dales National Park.To ensure personal service and comfort, the tour capacity is limited to 16 passengers and the Minicoach is equipped with air-con. The first stop is at Wensleydale’s most famous landmark, the 14th century Bolton Castle which once housed Mary Queen of Scots, where you will have the opportunity to enjoy and photograph the magnificent views over Wensleydale, learn a bit about the history of the area from your Guide, or just have a leisurely Yorkshire Brew in the medieval castle’s Tea Room!You will then make the short journey to Aysgarth to see and photograph the major falls which were a filming location for Robin Hood – Prince of Thieves, before following the scenic route to Hawes, passing through the traditional Dales village of Askrigg, the filming location for "Darrowby" in the James Herriot "All Creatures Great and Small" TV series.Spend one and a half hours in Hawes, the highest Market Town in England, where you can maybe grab some lunch and see how cheese is made at the world famous Wensleydale Creamery Visitor Centre, visit the Dales Countryside Museum or just explore the quaint shops and cafes of the town itself - the choice is yours! After Hawes you will head into the heart of the Yorkshire Dales National Park for some photo stops as you pass through the picturesque traditional Dales villages along the meandering route of the River Wharfe.Arrive in the stunning setting of the conservation village of Arncliffe where you will see the famous Falcon Inn, the original "Woolpack" in the "Emmerdale Farm" TV series. You can join your guide for a walking tour of the village or just stay and enjoy a drink with the locals in the Falcon Inn, whichever you prefer! Continue your journey through the beautiful countryside of the National Park, passing Kilnsey Crag and the village of Grassington, then into the rolling hills of Nidderdale, an area of outstanding natural beauty.The final stop is in the charming little town of Pateley Bridge, category winner in the Great British High Street Competition in 2016, where you will have the option to visit "The Oldest Sweet Shop in the World" (2014 Guinness Book of Records), before heading back to York.The tour arrives back at the meeting point in York at around 5:45pm but you should not book onward travel arrangements too close to the time of arrival back in York just in case of traffic problems.
Yorkshire Dales, Lake District, Windermere Cruise from York
Highlights Explore the landscape of the Yorkshire Dales Explore the Lake District Hill Top Tarn Hows Lake Cruise of Lake Windermere We depart York bright and early and head west toward the Yorkshire Dales. This scenic drive brings us to the edges of the Dales where we can expect views of both Yorkshire National Parks, The Moors and the Dales. Heading into the edges of Wensleydale we soon start to pick up views of the famous landmarks of Middleham Castle, the childhood home of Richard III and Bolton Castle, Prison of Mary Queen of Scots. There will be a brief photo opportunity at Aysgarth Water Falls before we head into the unofficial capital of the Dales, Hawes. Here we will enjoy a short stop of approx. 30-40 minutes where you can stretch your legs, explore the town a little and grab a morning coffee in one of the many cafes. Alternatively you may wish to see head to the Wensleydale Creamery and sample the famous cheese. Made in the area since monastic time it is protected by law so it can only be made in the area. They also have a fantastic gift shop full of all thing Yorkshire. From Hawes we head for another scenic drive out of the western edges of the Dales and into Cumbria and the Lake District. Here you will get a brief comfort stop and join the Lake District part of the day. Following Lake Windermere (England’s Longest Lake) the tour heads into the stunning scenery of the Lake District with views of Wray Castle before arriving at Hill Top. Hill top is famed for being where Beatrix Potter penned many of her Peter Rabbit Tales. The House is now part of the National Trust estate and is open to the public. You will have time to see the house (additional £10.50) or if you prefer the gardens to the house are open and free of charge or have a meander through the picturesque village of Sawrey. From here we take a short drive past Esthwaite water and on for Lunch to Hawkshead. This beautiful white washed village is where William Wordsworth was educated. It has a host of cafes and tea rooms and pubs to choose from as well as plenty of shops to buy that important Peter Rabbit souvenir. After Lunch we head to the famous beauty spot of Tarn Hows. A tranquil lake surrounded by steep volcanic rock faces and high mountains. Not to be missed. You will get time to take in the scene and capture a few photos before heading down towards Coniston water and onto catch the ferry for a lake cruise across Lake Windermere. After the Cruise you will have some time to use the facilities and grab a quick drink for re-joining the bus to start the journey home. The Drive back is a direct route back to York skirting the edges of the Yorkshire Dales once more.
The Yorkshire Dales Tour from Windermere
Explore the best of the Yorkshire Dales. You drive through quaint village of Sedbergh and head up to see the famous Settle to Carlisle Railway and the spectacular viaduct.You venture down into Wensleydale and Hardraw before descending into Swaledale through the valley to the small market town of Reeth for lunch.Your next stop is Bolton Castle in which Mary, Queen of Scots was imprisoned before our journey up the valley to the spectacular Aysgarth Waterfalls, which is famous for scene from Robin Hood Prince of thieves.From here you make you way to Hawes for a stop before continuing into the lovely village of Dent, famous for the Dent knitters and brewery. You complete our journey back to Windermere via Kirkby Lonsdale.
Private Group Yorkshire Dales Day Trip from Leeds
5 Day York and the Lake District (Small Group) Tour from Edinburgh
Day 1 We’ll depart Scotland’s capital city Edinburgh and journey south to visit Melrose and Melrose Abbey*. We’ll then cross the border into England and visit the ancient site of Hadrian’s Wall*. This is an incredible artifact set amongst wild landscape. With many extraordinary stopping points your guide will be able to advise the best places to visit. Our overnight stop will be in Keswick, nestled between the Skiddaw Mountains and Derwentwater Lake in the Lake District National Park. Day 2 We’ll begin our day with an Ullswater "Steamers” boat trip* which will take in the length of Ullswater, the most beautiful of the English lakes to enjoy some spectacular views. We’ll drive the Lake District’s highest pass as we make our way to Bowness-on-Windermere, a delightful setting for lunch. Our route continues to the village of Hawkshead, home to Beatrix Potter’s cottage. Our final stop of the day will be at the dramatically sited Neolithic Castlerigg Standing Stones. With Helvellyn and High Seat as a backdrop, you can’t help but be blown away by this amazing place. Day 3 Today, we’ll say goodbye to Keswick and make our way to Hawes in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. England’s highest market town is home to the Wensleydale Cheese Factory*, a cheese made popular again by the animated characters Wallace and Gromit. It’s the perfect place for a fun-filled morning snack. From here, we make our way to Aysgarth, where you can take in the stunning Aysgarth Waterfalls. These three impressive waterfalls are surrounded by peaceful woodland. We’ll also stop in Skipton, a picturesque market town for a short comfort break, before reaching York in the early evening to check-in to our accommodation and get settled. Day 4 On day four, you’ll have a full day to explore York by yourself. Enjoy the sites such as York Minster, York Castle Museum and the Shambles. We invite you to join us on an included short walking tour, but this is completely up to you how you spend your day in York! Day 5 On our final day, we’ll stop at the pretty market town of Richmond, it’s a short walk to the Castle from the center of town, or you can enjoy afternoon tea and a wander. We then head to Alnwick, where you can opt to visit the beautiful Alnwick Castle* (you may recognise it from the Harry Potter flying scenes!) or explore the town of Alnwick itself. It’s home to the incredible Barter Books, a magical second-hand book shop in a converted Victorian railway station. Our next stop is Dunbar where you can enjoy stunning coastal views before we return to our departure city of Edinburgh.
Private Group Yorkshire Dales Day Trip from York
