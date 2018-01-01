Welcome to Harrogate
And yet, this picture of Victoriana redux is not quite complete. While it's undoubtedly true that Harrogate remains a firm favourite of visitors in their golden years, the town has plenty of smart hotels and trendy eateries catering to the boom in Harrogate's newest trade – conferences. All those dynamic young sales-and-marketing guns have to eat and sleep somewhere.
Top experiences in Harrogate
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Harrogate activities
Private North York Moors and Whitby from Harrogate
You will be picked up at 9.00am from your choice of location in Harrogate for this guided day trip to explore the scenic and picturesque North York Moors National Park & the seaside town of Whitby. You will have a comfortable minicoach with air-conditioning and a driver/guide exclusively for your group. You will head out of Harrogate, passing by the famous Kilburn White Horse hill figure on the boundary of the North York Moors National Park, before stopping in the picturesque market town of Helmsley for 45 minutes where you can view the medieval castle, explore the quaint shops or just have a leisurely Yorkshire Brew in one of the cafes - the choice is yours!You leave Helmsley and head up over the North York Moors for some photo stops, passing the 16th century Lion Inn on Blakey Ridge (the highest point on the moors) and Ralph's Cross, then through the quaint and picturesque Yorkshire villages that lead down into Whitby. As you arrive in Whitby, you will hear stories about the seaside town's history and your guide will tell you about the main places of interest that you may want to visit.You will have two hours free time in Whitby to view Whitby Abbey (inspiration for the Dracula books), visit the Captain Cook Museum, enjoy the beach, waterfront and fishing port, shop for some Whitby Jet or Gothic fashion or just sample the famous Fish 'n' Chips at the Magpie Cafe - the choice is yours!From Whitby, you can either continue the tour by road in the minicoach or, if you prefer, some or all of your group can spend a little less time in Whitby and take the optional 45-minute moorland steam train journey from Whitby to Goathland on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. This option is paid locally on the day at a discounted rate and there is no need to book ahead, your guide will advise you how to purchase tickets and meet you off the train at Goathland Station ("Hogsmeade" in the Harry Potter movies).On arrival in Goathland, by whichever means you choose, you will see the Station where Hogsmeade was filmed, then explore the picture-postcard village itself to see the filming locations that were used for "Aidensfield" in the Heartbeat television series.After leaving Goathland, you will have a couple more moorland photo stops as you learn the history behind the mysterious RAF Fylingdales Pyramid on Snod Hill and see the Hole of Horcum, before heading back towards Harrogate.You will arrive back in Harrogate at approximately 5.15pm but should not book onward travel too close to the arrival time just in case of traffic problems.
Private Group Haworth, Bolton Abbey and Yorkshire Dales Day Trip from Harrogate
You will be picked up at 9.00am from your choice of location in Harrogate for this guided day trip to explore Bronte Country and the scenic and picturesque Yorkshire Dales National Park. You will have a comfortable minicoach with air-conditioning and a driver/guide, exclusively for your group of up to 15 people. .You will head off for Bronte Country in the West Yorkshire Pennines, with your Tour Guide telling you about the history and features of the area as you pass through. The first stop is at the Bingley Five Rise Locks where you will see the highest Staircase Lock in the UK, a spectacular feat of engineering constructed in 1774 as part of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal and still in use today. You can explore and photograph the working locks, or just enjoy a leisurely Yorkshire Brew and soak up the local atmosphere in the nearby cafe.You will then arrive in Haworth, on the edge of the rugged Pennine Moors, where the Bronte family lived from 1820 and the sisters wrote their famous novels, for a two and a half hour stop over lunchtime. You can visit the Bronte Parsonage Museum and the Bronte Memorial Chapel in the nearby Church where their father preached, or just explore the quaint shops on the cobbled main street and have a leisurely lunch in one of the traditional cafes - the choice is yours!On leaving Haworth, you will head up Penistone Hill for a photo stop to admire the moorland views towards Top Withens, where the Bronte sisters walked to gain inspiration, before travelling north into Wharfedale in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.You will arrive in the picture postcard setting of the traditional Dales village of Linton for another photo opportunity at Linton Falls, before continuing your journey through the National Park.The final stop is at Bolton Abbey, where entry is free and you will have time to explore the Priory Church and ruins of the 12th Century Augustinian Priory in its beautiful riverside setting, or maybe take the stepping stones challenge if you are feeling more adventurous!After leaving Bolton Abbey, you will head back towards Harrogate and should arrive back at the pick-up point at approximately 5.15pm, but should not book onward travel too close to the arrival time just in case of traffic problems.
Private Group Haworth, Bolton Abbey and Steam Trains Day Trip from Harrogate
Expect pickup at 9.00am from your choice of location in Harrogate for this guided day trip to explore Bronte Country and the scenic and picturesque Yorkshire Dales National Park. You will have a comfortable mini-coach with air-conditioning and a driver-guide, exclusively for your group of up to 15 people. .You will head off for Bronte Country in the West Yorkshire Pennines, with your Tour Guide telling you about the history and features of the area as you pass through. The first stop is at the Bingley Five Rise Locks where you will see the highest Staircase Lock in the UK, a spectacular feat of engineering constructed in 1774 as part of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal. You can explore and photograph the working locks, or just enjoy a leisurely Yorkshire Brew and soak up the local atmosphere in the nearby cafe.You will then arrive in Haworth, on the edge of the rugged Pennine Moors, where the Bronte family lived from 1820 and the sisters wrote their famous novels, for a two hour stop over lunchtime. You can visit the Bronte Parsonage Museum and the Bronte Memorial Chapel in the nearby Church where their father preached, or just explore the quaint shops on the cobbled main street and have a leisurely lunch in one of the traditional cafes - the choice is yours!On leaving Haworth, you will head up Penistone Hill for a photo stop to admire the moorland views towards Top Withens, where the Bronte sisters walked to gain inspiration, before travelling north into Wharfedale in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.You will arrive in the picture postcard setting of the traditional Dales village of Linton for another photo opportunity at Linton Falls, before continuing your journey through the National Park.The next stop is at nearby Bolton Abbey, where entry is free and you will have time to explore the Priory Church and ruins of the 12th Century Augustinian Priory in its beautiful riverside setting, or maybe take the stepping stones challenge if you are feeling more adventurous!After leaving Bolton Abbey, you will visit the Embsay & Bolton Abbey Steam Railway (as seen on “Great Railway Journeys” with Michael Portillo), where members of your group will have the option to take a steam train ride through the picturesque Yorkshire Dales scenery between Bolton Abbey and Embsay Stations at a special discounted rate of £5 for adults/£2.50 for children (paid in cash on the day and no need to pre-book).The Minicoach with any passengers not wishing to take the train continues the journey by road to meet up with the train passengers at Embsay Station, before heading back to Harrogate.You should arrive back at the pick-up point in Harrogate at approximately 5.15pm but should not book onward travel too close to the arrival time just in case of traffic problems.