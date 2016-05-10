Warwick Castle: Admission and Cream Tea Package

Combine your visit to Warwick Castle with mouthwatering English tradition: enjoy a fresh fruit scone with clotted cream, jam and tea or coffee with this fantastic package. Cream team can be redeemed before 12.30pm or after 3pm only, in the Conservatory Tea House. Full to the turrets with dazzling shows and attractions, spell-binding story-telling and fun experiences all year-round, Warwick Castle is a fun, action-packed and unforgettable day out for everyone! Watch the spectacular Flight of the Eagles Show (twice daily show), featuring Eagles, Buzzards and Vultures and look out for Rosie, the UK’s one and only free-flying Andean Condor which is the largest bird of prey in the world! With a wingspan of over 10ft you will be in awe as you see her take to the skies.A day at Warwick Castle is jam-packed with exhilarating daily shows – witness the world’s largest working catapult launch a flaming fireball over 150m into the air as part of the Trebuchet Fireball Spectacular Show! Explore 64 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds and gardens and keep an eye out for the resident peacocks in the picturesque Peacock Garden! Climb the Castle’s ancient towers and ramparts and then marvel at the mesmerizing panoramic views from the top of Guy’s Tower. Beyond the Castle’s wall marvel at the magnificent great hall and the lavish interiors of the adjoining state rooms. Visit the castle dungeon if you are brave enough? New for 2017, Wars of the Roses live: It’s 1455 and the House of Lancaster holds the English Throne. King Henry VI’s crown is challenged by the House of York. The rival houses clash in battle and the bloody war that ensues was to last over 30 years. Marvel as the legendary Wars of the Roses unfolds before you during a live action show. Pledge your allegiance in an epic battle for the English Throne in this all new, heart pumping, fist thumping, live action show.