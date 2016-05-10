Welcome to Warwick
Oxford, Warwick Castle, Stratford-upon-Avon Tour from London
After a pickup from Victoria Coach Station, travel by coach to Stratford-upon-Avon to visit the birthplace of William Shakespeare: one of the greatest writers in the English language. Take a private tour of Shakespeare's Schoolroom before it opens to the public, and enjoy a school lesson included with your tour. Then, enjoy some free time to explore the market town that’s home to the theaters of the famous Royal Shakespeare Company. A river winds its way through the town past Holy Trinity church, where Shakespeare is buried. There are half-wooden buildings which date back to Shakespeare's time, including the cottage of Anne Hathaway, who he married in 1582. After exploring, enjoy lunch in one of the town’s many cafes or restaurants (own expense).Continue from Stratford-upon-Avon to Warwick, home to Warwick Castle. With a history dating back over 1,000 years, the castle will take you to an era of banquets, battles and royal splendor. After entering, your guide will leave you to explore independently. Listen to an introduction to the historical site from Warwick Castle’s history team, and then explore the site at leisure. See the waxwork displays from Madame Tussauds that are showcased at the castle, and see and hear of the Earl of Warwick's preparations for battle. Then, perhaps take a look at the ghostly dungeons where prisoners were tortured.Then travel to Oxford, a city that boasts one of the world's greatest and oldest universities as well as some of the finest architecture in Europe. See it all on a walking tour, and learn all about the colleges themselves, with their ivy-clad stone walls that protect the beautiful chapels, halls and libraries.Then, simply meet your guide back on board your coach to travel back to central London.
Warwick Castle, Oxford, Cotswolds, Custom Day Tour from London
Pop in your state-of-the-art Vox headphones as your tour starts and listen to your guide talking clearly about each site.Warwick CastleThis morning's first stop is medieval Warwick Castle. Over 1,000 years old, marvel at its amazing towers. For those that dare, there's a visit to the dungeons where prisoners were tortured. Alternatively, stroll the castle's tended gardens. At Warwick choose to either: Enjoy a free guided walking tour of Warwick's town center where you can view well preserved famous old buildings. Tour the inside of Warwick Castle and learn more about the banquets, battles and ceremonies that took place here (cost Adult £25.80, Child £19.80, Seniors/Students £21.60). Stratford-upon-AvonPast the Warwickshire hills, you'll travel to William Shakespeare's birthplace; Stratford-upon-Avon. Here, you'll have the option to: Explore Stratford-upon-Avon, a market town located on the edge of the Forest of Arden and home to the world's greatest playwright. Visit William Shakespeare's Tudor-style half timbered home, carefully furnished to recreate the interiors of his childhood (cost Adult £15.90, Child £9.50, Seniors/Students £14.90). OxfordThe colleges in Oxford date back to the 13th century and among its famous students were Bill Clinton and C.S. Lewis, J.R.R. Tolkien and Lewis Carroll. Explore the cobbled streets of Oxford and see Bodleian Library and the picture-perfect college courtyards, for which Oxford is famous. The CotswoldsAdmire the English countryside with its rolling hills. Thatched roof cottages and crooked houses of the Cotswold's are steeped in both history and heritage.Entrance fees are not included, but can be purchased from your guide on tour.
Warwick Castle: Admission Ticket
Full to the turrets with dazzling shows and attractions, spell-binding story-telling and fun experiences all year-round, Warwick Castle is a fun, action-packed and unforgettable day out for everyone!Watch the spectacular Flight of the Eagles Show (twice daily show), featuring Eagles, Buzzards and Vultures and look out for Rosie, the UK’s one and only free-flying Andean Condor which is the largest bird of prey in the world! With a wingspan of over 10ft you will be in awe as you see her take to the skies. A day at Warwick Castle is jam-packed with exhilarating daily shows – witness the world’s largest working catapult launch a flaming fireball over 150m into the air as part of the Trebuchet Fireball Spectacular Show! Explore 64 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds and gardens and keep an eye out for the resident peacocks in the picturesque Peacock Garden! Climb the Castle’s ancient towers and ramparts and then marvel at the mesmerising panoramic views from the top of Guy’s Tower.Beyond the Castle’s wall marvel at the magnificent great hall and the lavish interiors of the adjoining state rooms. Visit the castle dungeon if you are brave enough? This exciting 50 minute walkthrough brings together live actors, shows and spectacular special effects that will send chills down your spine (over 10s only – it’s that scary!)Enter Time Tower and journey through time on a whirlwind adventure through Warwick Castle’s rich and vibrant history, to reveal its 1100 year true story. Wars of the Roses Live is newly added to this tour. It is 1455 and the House of Lancaster holds the English Throne. King Henry VI’s crown is challenged by the House of York. The rival houses clash in battle and the bloody war that ensues was to last over 30 years.Marvel as the legendary Wars of the Roses unfolds before you during a live action show!
Warwick Castle: Admission and Cream Tea Package
Warwick Castle Tour from London
Discover one of England’s most impressive Norman castles on a full-day private tour of Warwick. Looming over the picturesque county town in the Heart of England, Warwick Castle is still occupied today, but there are plenty of areas accessible for public adventures.Your driver will pick you up from Watford Junction Train Station in North London (or in central London subject to a surcharge), then drive towards the Castle, situated on a bend of the River Avon.Upon arrival, marvel at how well preserved the castle is. Originally built of motte-and-bailey, the stone castle that replaced the original was constructed from stone. Admire this fine example of 14th-century military architecture as you climb the towers, explore the battlements, and see the dungeons.Learn about the important role it played in English history, seek out the resident birds of prey, and catch a medieval re-enactment if you’re lucky.