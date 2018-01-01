Welcome to Northamptonshire
Junior Rally Driving Outing at Silverstone
Give younger drivers a preview of the racing life on this thrilling, 2-hour outing. Bookable for any time between 10am and 4pm, the session allows participants between the ages of 10 and 16 to drive on the Silverstone rally course. In the company of an instructor, they’ll practice several specific skills in a Ford KA, and will also enjoy a high-speed passenger ride around the course. The experience begins with a safety and driving briefing, after which participants will receive a brief, in-car demonstration on techniques ranging from handbrake turns to sliding. After that, it’s time to hop in the driver’s seat to practice these new skills. Kids can do doughnuts, figure-8s, and try out other thrilling maneuvers. Then, they’ll put into practice their newfound skills and will drive a full gravel rally stage. The experience will end when they join their instructor as passengers during a high-speed ride around the rally course. Participants don’t need to have previous driving experience in order to enroll for this rally driving outing, and all drivers are accompanied by an instructor in the car. Groups are limited to six participants.
TOWIE - The Only Way is Essex Tour from Brentwood
Board the mini coach at Brentwood Station for the start of a 4 hour tour around the sites featured in the hit TV reality show The Only Way is Essex. Your guide will point out locations featured in the show such as where cast members, shop, party, eat, relax and have heated confrontations with other cast members.Although never guaranteed there's a good chance you'll get to meet either a current or former member of the cast. Many cast members have shops so you'll get a chance to stop by and have a browse and maybe even bump into someone from the show.On the bus there will be a quiz to test your knowledge of the show with a small prize for the winner.The tour will end back at Brentwood Station.
Durham City half day tour
This tour is takes half a day to compete. All weather clothing will be required and sensible walking shoes as this tour goes through Durham and the ground underfoot can be uneven. Weather is also changeable in North East England. There will be a lunch break for food and drinks on the tour. The terrain in Durham City and around the Castle and Cathedral can be steep and uneven this tour may be unsuitable for those who are recovering from injuries or do not feel comfortable on longer distance walks. If you have any other questions please do contact us.
Durham Historic Tour
This tour is takes around two hours. All weather clothing will be required and sensible walking shoes as this tour goes through Durham City and the ground underfoot can be uneven. Weather is also changeable in North East England. The terrain in Durham City and around the Castle and Cathedral can be steep and uneven. This tour may be unsuitable for those who are recovering from injuries or those who do not feel comfortable on longer distance walks. If you have any other questions please do contact us, we are happy to answer your questions. We look forward to showing you Durham shortly.
Hot Air Balloon Champagne Flight from Shaftesbury
Come ballooning over beautiful Dorset and see the rolling countryside and pretty villages and towns from above. The flight will last about an hour but you will be with your crew for 3-4 hours. The experience also includes a glass of champagne and a flight certificate.On arrival at the meeting point, you will be greeted by the pilot and crew and then taken to the launch site that has been chosen for that day. You can then get involved with setting up the balloon or just watch. After a briefing from your pilot, you will take to the air and drift over beautiful villages and countryside.On landing the crew will have followed you with vehicles and trailers and they will meet you and pack the balloon away - most people like to be involved in this as well! They will then return you to the meeting point and present you with your certificate signed by your pilot. Don’t forget to bring your camera to catch this moment.You will fly at dusk or dawn when the winds are usually at their calmest. For a morning flight you meet between 5.30am and 6.30am and in the evening, usually two to three hours before sunset. It's recommended that you dress in clothing suitable for a countryside walk and the weather/temperature for the time of year. You may also choose to bring a hat to protect your head from the heat of the burners! Please note ballooning is weather dependent.If you've ever wanted to see Dorset from a different angle, then a hot air balloon ride offers a fantastic opportunity to view the town of Shaftesbury and surrounding countryside from above. Aerosaurus Balloons offers magical flight experiences taking off from various hand-picked launch sites across the South West England.
Sunrise or Sunset Champagne Hot Air Balloon Flight from Taunton
Come ballooning over beautiful Somerset and see the rolling countryside and pretty villages and towns from above. The flight will last about an hour but you will be with your crew for 3-4 hours. The experience also includes a glass of champagne and a flight certificate.On arrival at the meeting point, you will be greeted by the pilot and crew and then taken to the launch site that has been chosen for that day. You can then get involved with setting up the balloon or just watch. After a briefing from your pilot, you will take to the air and drift over beautiful villages and countryside.On landing the crew will have followed you with vehicles and trailers and they will meet you and pack the balloon away - most people like to be involved in this as well! They will then return you to the meeting point and present you with your certificate signed by your pilot. Don’t forget to bring your camera to catch this moment.You will fly at dusk or dawn when the winds are usually at their calmest. For a morning flight you meet between 5.30am and 6.30am and in the evening, usually two to three hours before sunset. It's recommended that you dress in clothing suitable for a countryside walk and the weather/temperature for the time of year. You may also choose to bring a hat to protect your head from the heat of the burners! Please note ballooning is weather dependent.If you've ever wanted to see Taunton from a different angle, then a hot air balloon ride offers a fantastic opportunity to view the town and surrounding countryside from above. Aerosaurus Balloons offers magical flight experiences taking off from various hand-picked launch sites across the South West England.