Hot Air Balloon Champagne Flight from Shaftesbury

Come ballooning over beautiful Dorset and see the rolling countryside and pretty villages and towns from above. The flight will last about an hour but you will be with your crew for 3-4 hours. The experience also includes a glass of champagne and a flight certificate.On arrival at the meeting point, you will be greeted by the pilot and crew and then taken to the launch site that has been chosen for that day. You can then get involved with setting up the balloon or just watch. After a briefing from your pilot, you will take to the air and drift over beautiful villages and countryside.On landing the crew will have followed you with vehicles and trailers and they will meet you and pack the balloon away - most people like to be involved in this as well! They will then return you to the meeting point and present you with your certificate signed by your pilot. Don’t forget to bring your camera to catch this moment.You will fly at dusk or dawn when the winds are usually at their calmest. For a morning flight you meet between 5.30am and 6.30am and in the evening, usually two to three hours before sunset. It's recommended that you dress in clothing suitable for a countryside walk and the weather/temperature for the time of year. You may also choose to bring a hat to protect your head from the heat of the burners! Please note ballooning is weather dependent.If you've ever wanted to see Dorset from a different angle, then a hot air balloon ride offers a fantastic opportunity to view the town of Shaftesbury and surrounding countryside from above. Aerosaurus Balloons offers magical flight experiences taking off from various hand-picked launch sites across the South West England.