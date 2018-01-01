London Christmas Lights and Markets Tour

Your 2-hour London Christmas tour will start in Covent Garden, where you’ll explore its market and famous historic sites along its cobblestone streets. Follow a route that only locals know how to navigate, and along the way, see sites such as the world-famous holiday lights and markets in Leicester and Trafalgar squares. As you wander, your guide shares a few Christmas stories, such as the story behind the “true” Santa Claus, and how and why he has become such a defining Christmas figure in modern Western society. You’ll also hear some of the funny history behind Victorian Christmases, and learn about one of the most famous English Christmas characters, Ebenezer Scrooge, and the writer who brought him to life, Charles Dickens. This tour will also stop for a short break at one of Dickens’ favorite pubs where you can indulge in a classic Christmas snack of mulled wine or cider (or a non-alcoholic beverage if you choose) and an authentic fruit-mince pie. With warm bellies and rosy cheeks, head across the River Thames where there are some amazing photo opportunities for snapping Big Ben and the London Eye at night. Finish the tour at the River Side Christmas Market where you’ll have the option to indulge in more tasty treats on your own, or to make your way to one of the numerous nearby restaurants and pubs for dinner. If you’re not sure where to go, your local guide can give you some suggestions.