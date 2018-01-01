Full-day small group Cotswold Adventurer Tour from Oxford

This tour is a perfect introduction to some of the most enchanting villages of the Cotswolds, starting with a drive to ancient Bampton, one of the oldest towns in England and now well-known as the village of "Downton" in the TV series Downton Abbey. We continue via Kelmscott, the home of the Arts and Crafts founder William Morris to Lechlade on the River Thames. From there we journey through pretty Cotswold Stone villages to idyllic Bibury, with its 16th century cottages, river and trout farm. Following the Coln Valley we pass through a succession of hamlets, hidden valleys and remarkable scenery before arriving in Winchcombe. Enjoy lunch in a rustic pub or take time to visit nearby Sudeley Castle, home to Catherine Parr, the 6th wife of Henry VIII. Yet more stunning countryside follows as we travel to Stow-on-the-Wold before starting our return to Oxford - via charming Chipping Norton and Woodstock (site of Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill).