Cotswold Adventurer Tour

This Cotswold Tour introduces visitors to some of the most enchanting villages of the South and North Cotswolds, starting with a drive to the ancient market town of Bampton, one of the oldest towns in England and now well known as the village of Downton in the popular TV series Downton Abbey. We continue via Kelmscott, the home of the Arts and Crafts founder, William Morris, to Lechlade on the River Thames. From there, our journey takes us through some pretty Cotswold stone villages to idyllic Bibury, with its 16th century cottages and trout farm. Heading up the Coln Valley we travel through a succession of stone hamlets, hidden valleys and remarkable scenery, before arriving in the historic wool town of Northleach, with its impressive Perpendicular church. We then head into the North Cotswolds and visit Bourton-on-the-Water, the Venice of the Cotswolds and Stow-on-the-Wold, the highest town in the Cotswolds, with its charming cafes and antiques shops. We return to Oxford via the bustling market town of Chipping Norton, passing finally through Woodstock, the site of magnificent Blenheim Palace.