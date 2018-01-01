Welcome to Weymouth
Private Tour Visiting The Life and Times of Thomas Hardy from Weymouth Dorset
Leaving from Dorset you visit Portland (Isle of Slingers).The Isle of Portland, joined to the mainland by the narrow strand of Chesil Beach, is the setting for The Well-Beloved written by Hardy and published in 1897.Pass through Weymouth or Budmouth Regis as Hardy called it. Hardy worked as an architect here between 1869-1870, and the town features in Under the Greenwood Tree.Move on to Dorchester or Casterbridge as Hardy refered to it. You visit the Thomas Hardy Statue, his house Max Gate, designed by Hardy in 1885 and a walk around the market town of Dorchester.On to the evocative cob and thatch cottage - birthplace of Thomas Hardy. Here you will spend time using the visitor centre near Hardy's Cottage in the heart of Hardy Country.Take a look at where Hardy - or a part of him - was laid to rest. The true Hardy fans will understand that last reference.
Stonehenge and Salisbury Cathedral Private Day Trip from Weymouth
After an 8am or 9am pickup from your Weymouth hotel by private vehicle, travel north in through Cranborne Chase, into the heart of neolithic England. Enjoy a short stop to see the Knowlton Church, a magnet for those interested in the mysteries of the Earth's energy, then continue to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Stonehenge.Spend time exploring ancient Stonehenge independently or with the help of an audio guide (own expense) and visit the recently refurbished Visitor Centre to uncover the mysteries of the ancient site, which dates back more than 5,000 years. Was it a fortress, calendar, temple or a hospital? You decide. Depart Stonehenge and drive over Salisbury Plain, looking out for the region's famous crop circles along the way. In Salisbury, enjoy around 1- to 1.5-hours of free time to explore independently, stroll around the market square or enjoy lunch at one of the many cafes and restaurants (own expense). The town's star attraction is the Salisbury Cathedral (suggested donation at own expense), built in 1220, and still the tallest church in Britain. Within the cathedral you can view the world's best preserved copy of the Magna Carta, the medieval document written in 1215 that forms the foundation of the rule of law and many countries' constitutions. After leaving Salisbury, return to Weymouth, where you tour ends with drop-off at your hotel between 4pm and 5pm (depending on departure time).
Portland and Jurassic Coast Day Trip from Dorset including Lulworth Cove and Durdle Door, Corfe Castle and Broadchurch Locations
You leave Weymouth or a pick up location of your choice in the morning from where you head to the village of Corfe. The village is constructed almost completely from the local grey Purbeck limestone and comprises two main streets. Take your time to enjoy a cup of tea or coffee (own expense). The streets are clustered the small collection of shops, the post office, church and pubs.Here you can explore Corfe Castle (own expense). The dramatic ruins of Corfe Castle stand on a natural hill guarding the principal route through the Purbeck Hills. As you can see it guards the gap between the south of Purbeck, where Purbeck marble was once quarried, and the rest of England. Nothing could pass in or out without going past the Castle.Then you are off to Durdle Door. You then have a short drive from Durdle Door to Lulworth Cove. Take your time to visit the Lulworth Visitor Centre and learn about the phenomenon caused 147 million years ago. Walk along the Natural World Heritage Coastline and the challenging hills. Lulworth Cove was formed approximately 10.000 years ago by the awesome powers of a river and the sea. You then head to Portland where you see three castles, Portland Bill and the stunning view across the Jurassic Coast. Then its back to Weymouth and a trip up the Veiwing Tower to see the spectacular views of Weymouth.Lastly you visit the West Bay where the hit TV Drama Broadchurch was filmed and again see the stunning Jurassic Coast before returning back to the location of your choice.
Jurassic Coast Private Tour from Dorset Including Lulworth Cove Durdle Door and Corfe Castle
Your personal guide will pick you up at 9am from Portland or earlier from other Dorset locations in private, climate-controlled vehicle for the 50-minute drive to the pretty village of Corfe. Built almost entirely from local grey Purbeck limestone, Corfe is a very traditional English village, with a small selection of shops, a post office, a church, and a couple of pubs: stop here for a tea, a coffee, a full English breakfast, or even an early cream tea! Towering above it on a natural hill are the dramatic ruins of Corfe Castle, built in the eleventh century by William the Conqueror, to guard the gap between the valuable marble quarries at Purbeck and the rest of England. Now it's off to the Jurassic Coast. You'll drive 20 minutes or so to Durdle Door, an impressive natural 140 million year old stone arch stretching out over the English Channel, before the short drive or walk to the horseshoe-shaped bay of Lulworth Cove. At the visitor center, learn about the geological processes that carved the cove into this unique shape, before you stroll along the UNESCO-listed coastline. Next, drive 30 minutes or so to Portland Isle, crossing the narrow causeway that separates it from the mainland. Portland was the sight of the 2012 sailing Olympics. Enjoy stunning views across the Jurassic Coast, admire the lighthouses at Portland Bill, Pulpit Rock and explore the three separate castles which once guarded this strategically important island: the oldest is in ruins, but two others are well-preserved. Hop back in the car for the short drive back to the seaside town of Weymouth, where you can choose to ascend the 174-foot (53-meter) viewing tower for stunning aerial views. Finally, and if we have time, you'll head to the quaint village of Abbotsbury with its tea rooms and gardens before your guide drops you back to the Dorset location of your choice. As this is a private tour, the precise duration varies according to your needs and interests, but most guests finish the day around 5pm.
The Jurassic Castles & Coves Tour
Pick up at your hotel or B&B - Start time 9AMHeading west to Durlston Park - Our first stop is Durlston Park. Known for its wildlife, again the gateway to the Jurassic Coast.Corfe Castle / Village of Corfe - Then it's off to Corfe Castle. The castle was built by William the Conqueror, during the 11th century, for defensive purposes. Corfe became a Royal castle and King John kept his crown jewels there.Abandoned Tyneham Village *Tyneham Village is still owned by the MOD and has scattered opening timesLulworth Castle - Lulworth Castle, built in the early 17th Century as a hunting lodge, became a country house at the heart of a large estate.Durdle Door - Durdle Door is a natural arch cut into the Portland Stone (Limestone) found on the south coast of England in the county of Dorset. The rocks that the arch is made up of is thought to be approximately 140 million years old.Lulworth Cove - Head down to Lulworth Cove and see the famous Lulworth Crumple rock formation in Stair Hole.Weymouth & Portland - On to Weymouth and the 'isle' of Portland, located on the World Heritage Coast. This is an explorer's Island with curiosities of history and folklore just waiting to be discovered.IF TIME ALLOWS:Abbotsbury - The picturesque village of Abbotsbury steeped in history, yet a village where the present is very much alive and the future perpetually evolving.St Catherine’s Mount - High on Abbotsbury hilltop sits St Catherine’s Chapel, we take in the fantastic views of the abbey ruins and the 18 mile look back over Chesil Beach and the Fleet. Broadchurch & Westbay - Then we visit the famous town where Broadchurch was filmed!Tour time approx 7-8hrsDrop at your preferred location. Free on board refreshments are included.Tickets and entrance fees are not included.