Welcome to Wareham
Saxons established the sturdy settlement of Wareham beside the River Frome in the 10th century, and their legacy lingers in the surviving defensive walls and one of Dorset's last remaining Saxon churches. Wareham is also famous for its links to the enigmatic TE Lawrence, the British soldier immortalised in the 1962 David Lean epic Lawrence of Arabia.
Top experiences in Wareham
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.