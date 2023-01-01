Clinging to the cliffs beside Torquay Harbour, the open-plan Living Coasts aviary brings you close to exotic birds. The immense enclosure features a series of underwater viewing tunnels and mocked-up microhabitats that include Penguin Beach, Auk Cliff and Fur Seal Cove. A joint admission ticket with Paignton Zoo offers a 25% discount.

The result is an up-close view of free-roaming penguins, punk-rocker-style tufted puffins and disarmingly cute bank cormorants. The Local Coasts feature reveals the starfish, bizarre-looking cuttlefish and appealing seahorses that inhabit the water just offshore. For optimum squawking and waddling, time your visit to coincide with penguin breakfast (10.30am) or lunch (2.30pm).