Living Coasts

Top choice in Torquay

Clinging to the cliffs beside Torquay Harbour, the open-plan Living Coasts aviary brings you close to exotic birds. The immense enclosure features a series of underwater viewing tunnels and mocked-up microhabitats that include Penguin Beach, Auk Cliff and Fur Seal Cove. A joint admission ticket with Paignton Zoo offers a 25% discount.

The result is an up-close view of free-roaming penguins, punk-rocker-style tufted puffins and disarmingly cute bank cormorants. The Local Coasts feature reveals the starfish, bizarre-looking cuttlefish and appealing seahorses that inhabit the water just offshore. For optimum squawking and waddling, time your visit to coincide with penguin breakfast (10.30am) or lunch (2.30pm).

Suggest an Edit