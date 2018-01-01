South West Experience 5 day (Small Group) tour from London

Day 1Begin your journey through the South Downs National Park to Winchester, home to one of the biggest cathedrals in Europe. Then continue through the New Forest to Corfe Castle*. Next, we visit one of England’s most impressive natural wonders, Lulworth Cove. Remember to bring comfortable shoes so you can enjoy a coastal walk to take in the unforgettable views. Our overnight stop is Exmouth**, a traditional coastal resort. With two miles of golden sandy beach and some delicious seafood available, this is a wonderful place to rest. **Please note if Exmouth is exceptionally busy we may move our overnight stop to Exeter. Day 2We will journey to Dartmoor National Park. With stunning views, deep wooded valleys, medieval farmhouses and Bronze Age stone circles, this is an incredible park to spend a few hours exploring. We’ll make a stop at the Clapper Bridge at Postbridge for pictures! We’ll enjoy a lunch stop in the market town of Tavistock. Sir Francis Drake, the famous sea captain, was born here. The old streets radiate from Bedford Square and offer shops for every taste. Venture behind the Town Hall and you will discover the historic Pannier Market. Your day will continue through Bodmin Moor, one of Cornwall’s designated Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, as we make our way to the coastal town of Falmouth, where we’ll spend the next 2 nights.Day 3 After a night in Falmouth, we’ll make our way to Mousehole where you’ll have a chance to explore this village, which has retained its original character and charm. We then continue to Porthcurno and the Minack Theatre*. We’ll then continue west to Land’s End, England’s most westerly point. You can enjoy a cliff-top walk here and take in the views. Our final stop of the day is in St Ives, before we return to Falmouth.Day 4 This morning we make our way to Port Isaac, the filming location for Doc Martin. Next, we visit Tintagel, birthplace of King Arthur, and a place to get lost in the myths of the past. Then it’s on to Boscastle for lunch, home to an harbour village! We continue to Ilfracombe for more impressive coastal views. Our overnight stop is Bristol**, home to Clifton’s iconic suspension bridge – free to walk and offering views of the Avon Gorge. This bustling city is a perfect overnight stop with numerous restaurants and bars. **Please note if Bristol is exceptionally busy we may move our overnight stop to the city of Bath.Day 5 Our final day takes us into the Cotswolds, first to Cirencester. We will also visit some of the smaller Cotswold villages. You’ll spend the afternoon in Oxford, aptly nicknamed the ‘City of Dreaming Spires’ by poet Matthew Arnold. This city is bustling and beautiful yet still holds clusters of tranquillity amongst the 38 colleges that you can explore here. We’ll enjoy an afternoon here to take in the buildings this city has to offer before we return to London. *Optional Extra Subject to Availability.