Welcome to Tintagel
The village itself isn't terribly exciting, but if you're looking for cheesy King Arthur souvenirs, you'll find them in ample supply.
Top experiences in Tintagel
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Tintagel activities
Private North Cornwall Wander Tour from Cornwall
Begin your private tour limited to six people with pickup at your hotel in a luxury Land Rover Discovery. Your driver will arrive at an agreed time for the drive to Padstow. This bustling fishing port has a great choice of shops in its narrow streets, a busy harbor where you can take a ride on a speedboat, and great views of the estuary and beaches from the headland walk. Celebrity Chef Rick Stein has a number of restaurants in the town, plus his own fish and chip shop. Make sure to taste the Chough's Bakery Cornish Pasty.Then take the short drive to Port Isaac. This tiny fishing village has found fame as Port Wenn in the BBC TV series Doc Martin, and fans of the show will feel they know the village already. There is an excellent fish restaurant here, and it's also the home of Shanty singers the Fisherman's Friends who mostly live and work in the village. They often give free concerts on the slipway known as The Platt on a Friday evening, but dates vary. The village is a delight to see in any event, but it's a pretty stiff climb back up the hill.Next, travel up the dramatic coast to Tintagel to visit the remains of the 800-year-old castle, where you can imagine being a Knight of King Arthur's Round Table. Spectacular is the only description for the coastal scenery in this area. Time permitting, you'll continue to Boscastle, a charming coastal village, and stop for a cream tea before returning to your hotel.Please note: The tour is available to all, but there are some steep hills to negotiate on foot, particularly at Port Isaac. Some elements of the Tintagel tour may not be suitable for all as the castle is only accessible by a narrow high Bridge, nevertheless there are many other sights to see.
Port Isaac Padstow & Tintagel tour from Devon
Ultimate UK Experience 12 day (Small Group) tour from London
Start the journey through South Downs National Park to Winchester. Continue on through the New Forest to Corfe Castle, then to Lulworth Cove. Overnight in Exmouth. We visit Dartmoor National Park before stopping at Clapper Bridge. Lunch in Tavistock before continuing through Bodmin Moor and arriving in Falmouth, where you spend 2 nights. Visit Mousehole before continuing on to Porthcurno and visiting Minack Theatre. Then we visit Lands End and St Ives before returning to Falmouth. Making our way to Port Isaac before visiting Tintagel we will then arrive in Boscastle for lunch. We then continue on to Ilfracombe before arriving in Bristol where we spend the ngiht.
South West Experience 5 day (Small Group) tour from London
Day 1Begin your journey through the South Downs National Park to Winchester, home to one of the biggest cathedrals in Europe. Then continue through the New Forest to Corfe Castle*. Next, we visit one of England’s most impressive natural wonders, Lulworth Cove. Remember to bring comfortable shoes so you can enjoy a coastal walk to take in the unforgettable views. Our overnight stop is Exmouth**, a traditional coastal resort. With two miles of golden sandy beach and some delicious seafood available, this is a wonderful place to rest. **Please note if Exmouth is exceptionally busy we may move our overnight stop to Exeter. Day 2We will journey to Dartmoor National Park. With stunning views, deep wooded valleys, medieval farmhouses and Bronze Age stone circles, this is an incredible park to spend a few hours exploring. We’ll make a stop at the Clapper Bridge at Postbridge for pictures! We’ll enjoy a lunch stop in the market town of Tavistock. Sir Francis Drake, the famous sea captain, was born here. The old streets radiate from Bedford Square and offer shops for every taste. Venture behind the Town Hall and you will discover the historic Pannier Market. Your day will continue through Bodmin Moor, one of Cornwall’s designated Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, as we make our way to the coastal town of Falmouth, where we’ll spend the next 2 nights.Day 3 After a night in Falmouth, we’ll make our way to Mousehole where you’ll have a chance to explore this village, which has retained its original character and charm. We then continue to Porthcurno and the Minack Theatre*. We’ll then continue west to Land’s End, England’s most westerly point. You can enjoy a cliff-top walk here and take in the views. Our final stop of the day is in St Ives, before we return to Falmouth.Day 4 This morning we make our way to Port Isaac, the filming location for Doc Martin. Next, we visit Tintagel, birthplace of King Arthur, and a place to get lost in the myths of the past. Then it’s on to Boscastle for lunch, home to an harbour village! We continue to Ilfracombe for more impressive coastal views. Our overnight stop is Bristol**, home to Clifton’s iconic suspension bridge – free to walk and offering views of the Avon Gorge. This bustling city is a perfect overnight stop with numerous restaurants and bars. **Please note if Bristol is exceptionally busy we may move our overnight stop to the city of Bath.Day 5 Our final day takes us into the Cotswolds, first to Cirencester. We will also visit some of the smaller Cotswold villages. You’ll spend the afternoon in Oxford, aptly nicknamed the ‘City of Dreaming Spires’ by poet Matthew Arnold. This city is bustling and beautiful yet still holds clusters of tranquillity amongst the 38 colleges that you can explore here. We’ll enjoy an afternoon here to take in the buildings this city has to offer before we return to London. *Optional Extra Subject to Availability.