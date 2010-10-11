Bath and Stonehenge Day Trip from Oxford

Hop aboard your coach in central Oxford in the morning, then travel in comfort to the UNESCO–listed site of Stonehenge. Nestled in the beautiful county of Wiltshire, Stonehenge is widely considered among the world’s most mysterious prehistoric sites. On arrival, explore Stonehenge at your own pace and admire the unique rock monuments up-close. With your audio-guide to hand, gain insight into the site’s fascinating history. Then, head to the visitor centre — home to a world-class exhibition featuring 250 ancient objects from around the area.Continue onward to Bath, a Georgian spa town hidden in the Somerset hills. During your guided walking tour, take in top attractions including Bath Abbey, Bath Circus, the Jane Austen Centre, and the beautiful Royal Crescent, and learn of Bath’s interesting heritage. When your time in Bath comes to an end, return to central Oxford to conclude your tour.