Welcome to Sherborne

Sherborne gleams with a mellow, orangey-yellow stone – it's been used to build a cluster of 15th-century buildings and the impressive abbey church at their core. This serene town exudes wealth; the five local fee-paying schools include the famous Sherborne School, and its pupils are a frequent sight. Evidence of splashing the cash 16th- and 18th-century style lies on the edge of town with two castles: one a crumbling ruin, the other a marvellous manor house, complete with a Capability Brown lake.