1-Day Private Guided to Dartmoor from Devon
This is a private tour for up to 6 people. The itinerary can be adapted to suit the preferences of the tour party. You will be collected from your hotel or accommodation for the trip to Dartmoor in a luxury Land Rover Discovery. The tour is suitable for all, but an ability to walk a few hundred meters from the car will enhance your experience.The itinerary is flexible depending upon your preferences, but your driver guide will explain the fascinating history of the moor, and you'll visit one of the famous granite tours, where you can climb up to see fantastic views of the surrounding area. The choice of tor will depend on the guests wishes and abilities, so can range from a stiff climb, to a single step up just a few meters from the car for those who are unable to scale the hills. You will go to Princetown, location of the infamous Dartmoor prison, and visit the Prison museum (admission included) to hear stories of escapes attempts and dastardly deeds, followed by a lunch stop at a cafe or country pub, depending on your preference (meals not included in the price). You will then visit other areas of Dartmoor including Postbridge, Widdecombe in the Moor (made famous in the song 'Uncle Tom Cobley' before you visit a working farm to see what its like to be a modern day farmer on Dartmoor (activity on the farm depends on the season and the current tasks being undertaken on the day), before having the chance to sample a delicious Devon cream tea for extra cost. It will then be time to take you back to your hotel.
One Day Private Guided Dartmoor Tour from Cornwall
Best of England and Wales 9 day (Small Group) tour from London
Begin the journey south west through the South Downs National Park to Winchester. Then continue through the New Forest to Corfe Castle*. Next, we visit Lulworth Cove. Remember to bring comfortable shoes so you can enjoy a coastal walk. Our overnight stop is Exmouth. After a leisurely start, we will journey to Dartmoor National Park. Look out for the famous Dartmoor ponies! We’ll make a stop at the famous Clapper Bridge at Postbridge for pictures! We’ll enjoy a lunch stop in the market town of Tavistock. The old streets radiate from Bedford Square and offer shops for every taste and need. Your day will continue through Bodmin Moor, one of Cornwall’s designated Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, as we make our way to the coastal town of Falmouth, where we’ll spend the next 2 nights. Today we make our way to Mousehole where you’ll have a chance to explore this beautiful little fishing village. We then continue to Porthcurno and the Minack Theatre*. We’ll then continue west to Land’s End, England’s most westerly point. Our final stop of the day is in St Ives, before we return to Falmouth. This morning we make our way to Port Isaac, the filming location for Doc Martin. Next, we visit Tintagel, legendary birthplace of King Arthur. Then it’s on to Boscastle for lunch, home to an unspoiled harbour village. We continue to Ilfracombe for more coastal views. Our overnight stop is Bristol**. This bustling city is a perfect overnight stop with numerous restaurants and bars to enjoy in the evening. Day five takes us into the Cotswolds, first to Cirencester, then on to some of the smaller villages. We’ll continue on to Ironbridge, a village perched on the River Severn. Our overnight stop is the pretty English city of Chester. After a leisurely start in Chester, we’ll then head west to Wales to drive the Llanberis Pass and revel in the mountainous scenery. Snowdonia National Park is full of wild landscapes. We’ll also visit Conwy, a walled market town home to Conwy Castle*. You can explore narrow cobbled streets and take in views of the Thomas Telford Suspension Bridge that leads up to the Castle before we return to Chester. Today is The Peak District National Park. We’ll stop in the town of Buxton, then make our way to Bakewell. Another highlight is the stately home of Chatsworth House - set in idyllic gardens. We’ll spend our third evening in York. A day to explore York. You can choose what you‘d like to visit, perhaps York Minster*, or the Shambles. The day is free for you to do as you please with an optional walking tour. After a second evening in York, we’ll head south to Newark-on-Trent, which you’ll have ample time to explore. We’ll continue south to Cambridge, a famous University city. You can even enjoy an iconic punt down the River Cam, and view the University buildings from the river. We then return to London.
South West Experience 5 day (Small Group) tour from London
Day 1Begin your journey through the South Downs National Park to Winchester, home to one of the biggest cathedrals in Europe. Then continue through the New Forest to Corfe Castle*. Next, we visit one of England’s most impressive natural wonders, Lulworth Cove. Remember to bring comfortable shoes so you can enjoy a coastal walk to take in the unforgettable views. Our overnight stop is Exmouth**, a traditional coastal resort. With two miles of golden sandy beach and some delicious seafood available, this is a wonderful place to rest. **Please note if Exmouth is exceptionally busy we may move our overnight stop to Exeter. Day 2We will journey to Dartmoor National Park. With stunning views, deep wooded valleys, medieval farmhouses and Bronze Age stone circles, this is an incredible park to spend a few hours exploring. We’ll make a stop at the Clapper Bridge at Postbridge for pictures! We’ll enjoy a lunch stop in the market town of Tavistock. Sir Francis Drake, the famous sea captain, was born here. The old streets radiate from Bedford Square and offer shops for every taste. Venture behind the Town Hall and you will discover the historic Pannier Market. Your day will continue through Bodmin Moor, one of Cornwall’s designated Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, as we make our way to the coastal town of Falmouth, where we’ll spend the next 2 nights.Day 3 After a night in Falmouth, we’ll make our way to Mousehole where you’ll have a chance to explore this village, which has retained its original character and charm. We then continue to Porthcurno and the Minack Theatre*. We’ll then continue west to Land’s End, England’s most westerly point. You can enjoy a cliff-top walk here and take in the views. Our final stop of the day is in St Ives, before we return to Falmouth.Day 4 This morning we make our way to Port Isaac, the filming location for Doc Martin. Next, we visit Tintagel, birthplace of King Arthur, and a place to get lost in the myths of the past. Then it’s on to Boscastle for lunch, home to an harbour village! We continue to Ilfracombe for more impressive coastal views. Our overnight stop is Bristol**, home to Clifton’s iconic suspension bridge – free to walk and offering views of the Avon Gorge. This bustling city is a perfect overnight stop with numerous restaurants and bars. **Please note if Bristol is exceptionally busy we may move our overnight stop to the city of Bath.Day 5 Our final day takes us into the Cotswolds, first to Cirencester. We will also visit some of the smaller Cotswold villages. You’ll spend the afternoon in Oxford, aptly nicknamed the ‘City of Dreaming Spires’ by poet Matthew Arnold. This city is bustling and beautiful yet still holds clusters of tranquillity amongst the 38 colleges that you can explore here. We’ll enjoy an afternoon here to take in the buildings this city has to offer before we return to London. *Optional Extra Subject to Availability.