In the quaint old port of Poole there's a whiff of money in the air: the town borders Sandbanks, a gorgeous beach backed by some of the world's most expensive chunks of real estate. Big bucks aside, Poole also boasts excellent eateries and is the springboard for a raft of watersports and some irresistible boat trips.

$14.20 Cruises, Sailing & Water Tours

Poole Harbour and Island Cruise from Poole

Poole Harbour with its many islands, famous landmarks and interesting stories offers a great day out for everyone. It is the place where Jonathan Swift found his inspiration for Gulliver’s Travels and sits under the Purbecks which inspired Thomas Hardy in his brilliant writing.The cruise takes you from Poole Quay all around the harbour and sails close to Brownsea Island and its castle, the expensive properties on Sandbanks and close to the islands which all have something unique. You can relax on the top deck on a warm summer day or sit in a heated saloon with a nice cup of tea while listening to the commentary in which the captain points out all the landmarks and speaks of the interesting history of the area.The Blue Lagoon, Lilliput, Corfe Castle and the Sandbanks Chain Ferry are just a few of the views to mention. The cruise takes approximately 75 minutes and returns to Poole Quay. All boats have toilets and a bar with a variety of drinks and snacks, including ice creams.
