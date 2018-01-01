Welcome to Looe

Nestled in the crook of a steep-sided valley, the twin towns of East and West Looe stand on either side of a broad river estuary, connected by a multi-arched Victorian bridge built in 1853. There’s been a settlement here since the days of the Domesday Book, and the town thrived as a medieval port before reinventing itself as a holiday resort for well-to-do Victorians – famously, the town installed one of the county’s first ‘bathing machines’ beside Banjo Pier (named for its circular shape) in around 1800, and it’s been a popular beach retreat ever since.

Read More