Welcome to Lacock
Top experiences in Lacock
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Lacock activities
Stonehenge, Windsor Castle, and Bath with Pub Lunch in Lacock
Start with a pickup in central London, and travel out of the city to visit majestic Windsor Castle. Be one of the first visitors of the day, and beat the crowds as you explore the elegant State Apartments and St George’s Chapel with your guide. The castle is one of the Queen’s weekend retreats, and is the perfect place to experience some 900 years of pageantry at your own pace. Continue onward to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Stonehenge, one of the most famous prehistoric monuments in the world. Stonehenge is thought to date back nearly 5,000 years, and very little is known of its origins. Was it a place of pagan sun worship? Could it have been an ancient burial ground? Decide for yourself as you explore the site. Your next stop is the pretty village of Lacock, one of the most picturesque settings in the country. Lacock dates back to Saxon times, and has been used more recently as the setting for movies and television dramas such as Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and the adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. Take the weight off your feet and sit down for lunch at the George, a traditional English pub built in the 14th century. On rare occasions, when the George is closed, a carefully selected alternative pub may be visited for lunch instead.Continue to your final stop in the charming Georgian city of Bath, once home to the famous British author Jane Austen. Start the visit with a coach tour of the city, and see top Bath attractions such as Pulteney Bridge and the Royal Crescent as well as the honey-colored Georgian architecture for which the city is famed. After getting your bearings, set off on a short stroll with your guide and scout out the Roman Baths and beautiful Bath Abbey. Walk around the city’s cobbled streets, shop for souvenirs and take time to pose for photos in front of the beautiful buildings. Please note: on busy days, this tour may operate in reverse order and visit Bath first.
Stonehenge Inner Circle Access, Bath, and Lacock from London
Choose a morning or evening tour when booking, and then leave central London to visit the UNESCO World Heritage site of Stonehenge, free from its daytime crowds. Visitors arriving at the site during the peak daylight hours are not permitted to have direct access to the intriguing stone circle. However, your ‘private viewing’ tour enables your group to walk inside the roped-off circle, and admire the stones close up. Hear the secrets and mysterious stories about Stonehenge from your expert guide, and experience the site at its atmospheric best! Depending on the time of year you visit, you may even be lucky enough to catch the sunset or sunrise; it’s sure to make your Stonehenge viewing an unforgettable experience. Read on for more details of each option; both tours finish with a drop-off at Victoria in central London.Morning Tour:After exploring the stones with your guide, travel onward to the nearby village of Lacock, a place often cited as one of England’s most picturesque villages. Hear of Lacock’s past as a Saxon dwelling, and learn about its use as a setting for many movie and TV programs including the adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice and Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Stretch your legs on a walk with your guide, and then head inside the George, a 14th-century pub, for breakfast (own expense).Continue to Bath, a UNESCO-listed city in the county of Somerset. Enjoy a tour of the Roman Baths, visit Bath Abbey, and learn some more about Jane Austen, who was born in the city. If you wish, enjoy a short walking tour to see where the legendary novelist Charles Dickens lived and worked as a young man, and sample fresh cheese from a local dairy. Alternatively, make the most of some free time to explore independently.Evening Tour:From London, travel first to the city of Bath to explore the Roman Baths and visit Bath Abbey, as described for the Morning Tour. Continue to Lacock for a walk around the picturesque village, and then enjoy dinner at the George pub (own expense). Last, but not least, travel to Stonehenge for your tour of the stones when the day-trippers have left the site.
Stonehenge, Bath and the Cotswolds from London
Meet your guide in central London in the early morning, then depart the city by luxury coach. Sit back and relax as urban sights give way to the greenery of the English countryside.Make your first stop in Bath, an elegant West Country city that owes its name to its historical hot springs. Plug in your headphones (if required) to help you hear your guide’s commentary clearly, then set off on foot to explore the UNESCO-listed city.See the city’s premier sights and absorb the caramel-hued Georgian architecture, crescents and terraces that inspired two of Jane Austen’s novels: Persuasion and Northanger Abbey. After, enjoy free time to wander the cobblestone streets at your leisure. Perhaps, visit the Roman Baths or the Jane Austen Visitor Centre (own expense). Celebrating one of the city’s most famous residents, the center gives a snapshot of life during the Regency period.When the time comes, hop back inside your coach and head north to the Cotswolds, a region of outstanding natural beauty characterized by charming parishes and thatched villages. Continue to the village of Lacock. Untouched by modern hands, this charming parish has been featured in many films including Pride and Prejudice and the Harry Potter movies. Then, Break for lunch (own expense).Make your final stop at the UNESCO World Heritage–listed Stonehenge. Believed to be around 5,000 years old, the prehistoric stone circle is shrouded in mystery. Walk around the stones and the visitor center with your guide, listening to the many theories about how and why it was created.After your visit, return to your coach for the journey back to London. Your day trip concludes back at the original start point.
2-Day Cotswolds, Bath and Oxford Small-Group Tour from London
Leave the hustle and bustle of London behind for two lovely days in the picturesque English countryside. This two-day tour takes you to the Cotswolds, Bath and Oxford. Day 1: Your first destination is Wiltshire, a rural county of small villages and scenic landscapes, perfect for a relaxing day in the country. Visit the three stone circles of Avebury, the lesser-known sister of Stonehenge. Stop by the Marlborough White Horse, which is a hill figure, cut in the ground in 1804 by school pupils and the Abbey house, which was once home to the Talbot family. Then head to the village of Lacock, the setting for many TV and film productions, including Pride and Prejudice and the Harry Potter films. Your guide will then take you to the city of Bath, famous for its Georgian architecture, where you will see the city’s renowned Roman Baths. You'll have enough free time there to explore the town and grab lunch. (at owns expense) Take a deep breath of the hot steam and feel a bit like the Romans felt 2000 years ago. Your first day ends in Cirencester, a small market town in the heart of the Cotswolds, where you’ll stay the night in your choice of either a 3-star bed and breakfast or 3-star hotel. Your guide will recommend you some local restaurants, where you can enjoy your dinner (at own expense).Day 2:After breakfast (included), explore more of the Cotswolds. Visit Bibury, a village that typifies the region’; Stow-on-the Wold, a small market town; and Bampton, better known as Downton Village where scenes from the hit Downton Abbey TV series are filmed.Last but not least, make your way to Oxford and discover the charming college courtyards and winding alleys. Harry Potter fans may recognize a few places used in the films! Head back to London with a new appreciation for the English countryside.
Small-Group Day Trip to Bath, Lacock and Stonehenge from London
This tour offers you the best of western England, combining the popular and beautiful city of Bath, the ancient Stonehenge monument, the charming village of Lacock and more. Enjoy a drive to Bath on an ancient road used by the Romans almost 2,000 years ago. Pass ancient burial chambers and Silbury Hill, a 4,000-year-old man-made pyramid. Uncover further signs of past cultures as you pass historic taverns, monuments and White Horse hill carvings. Firstly, we head to Stonehenge amidst the ancient and historical landscape of Wessex. Here, your guide will enrich you with facts and theories behind this famous Stone Age structure erected in about 3,000 BC. After taking time to explore this impressive and mysterious site, enjoy a relaxing drive onwards to the Georgian city of Bath. Once called Aquae Sulis because of its natural hot springs, the city of Bath dates back more than 2,000 years. Take a guided tour of this elegant city with its squares, crescents and terraces, and learn about the famous Roman Baths. In the 18th-century Georgian Era, the rich and wealthy arrived from London to 'see and be seen' here, and to take advantage of the baths’ hot waters to alleviate their stiff joints. Before making your way to the mysterious monument known as Stonehenge, there is time for you to enjoy a delicious lunch in one of the restaurants nearby (own expense). Spend the afternoon in the delightful village of Lacock. Untouched by modern hands, this charming place has been used in many films, such as Cranford, Pride and Prejudice and the Harry Potter movies. Enjoy a guided tour of this lovely village and its unspoiled appearance with your small group before making a short journey along the back roads of the Cotswolds hills to the elegant city of Bath.
Southampton Shore Excursion: Post-Cruise Tour to London via Bath and the Cotswolds Including a Country Pub Lunch
After meeting up with your tour guide as you exit the cruise terminal join the executive coach for the journey to Bath. Drive into the Mendip Hills and down the valley road into Bath. On arrival there will be a guided walk with your tour guide followed by optional entry to The Roman Baths. Walk along the original Roman paving, admire the steaming baths and see the ruins of the temple. Bath is one the UK’s most popular tourist destinations, welcoming tourists for many centuries from the Celts to the Romans to the present day. The city is also home to the Jane Austen Centre, offering you a window into how it would have been to have lived in Regency times. After some free time in the city depart for The Cotswolds and passing through hamlets and villages with a lunch break in Lacock. Step back in time to a place that has hardly changed in 400 years. Now owned by the National Trust, Lacock is so perfectly preserved that it is no stranger to film and TV productions. Harry Potter, Downton Abbey, Cranford, Pride and Prejudice have all had scenes filmed here and you will be given an eye-opening guided walk of the village, including it's ancient Tithe Barn and lock-up after a delicious homemade lunch at the ancient George Inn.