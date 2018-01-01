Welcome to Ilfracombe

If there's anywhere that sums up the faded grandeur of the British seaside, it's surely Ilfracombe. Framed by precipitous cliffs, elegant town houses, golf greens and a promenade strung with twinkling lights, it's a place that might seem pickled in a bygone age. But look beneath the surface and you'll find there's another side to Ilfracombe – it's a favourite hang-out for the artist Damien Hirst, who's added a controversial statue to the seafront, and is now home to some top-notch eateries. Ilfracombe more than deserves a look.