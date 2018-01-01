'Fasten Your Seat Belts' Aviation Tour from Southampton

You will be met at your hotel or cruise ship in Southampton and then, whilst travelling to Salisbury, you will pass by the New Forest which dates back to the time of William the Conqueror who used it to pursue his love of hunting.The New Forest is also home to 3,000 wild ponies that roam freely alongside pigs and cattle. As you head over Pepperbox Hill, the Salisbury Cathedral Spire comes into view just as it did for the medieval pilgrims. Your first stop is The Museum of Army Flying.Its collection covers the five main branches of Army Aviation: Royal Engineers (1878 – 1912), The Royal Flying Corps (1912-1918), Air Observation Post Squadrons (1941 – 1957), the Glider Pilot Regiment (1942 – 1957) and the current Army Air Corps (1957- to date).With over 40 aircraft on display, this is a must see.The collection also contains smaller items such as uniforms, medals and equipment which are used tell inspiring stories about the people involved in Army aviation. The museum has a range of historic aircraft on display including a Auster Mk9, a Scout, a Gazelle and even a Cobra Attack Helicopter, all of which have played an important role in military aviation. After your guided tour, you can take a few minutes to view the Memorial in remembrance to those who have lost there life's whilst flying for the army. Before you leave, you can have a bite to eat and drink at The Apache Cafe, with its excellent views across the active Army Air Corps airfield adjacent to the Museum. You will now be transported to Old Sarum Airfield the best-preserved flying field of the World War I period which is home to The Boscombe Down Aviation Centre. This is a working museum with hundreds of historic aircraft on display, most of which you are able to climb in and out off, this collection is a must see for the true aviation enthusiast.Your museum guide will be on hand to talk to you and show you around the exhibits.You will even be able to talk to the volunteers that are tirelessly restoring aircraft and engines to their former glory. Whether you're a serious aviation enthusiast or a kid who wants to sit in fast jet cockpits, this is for you! This collection of aircraft, cockpits, replicas, models weapons and trials equipment tells the story of flight and flight test in the UK. On completion of your tour, we will then transport you back to your cruise ship or hotel in Southampton. Included in the package : Entrance fees to the Museum of Army Flying and Boscombe Down Aviation Collection included Bottled water Driver\guide Live commentary on board Small-group tour Transport by air-conditioned vehicle