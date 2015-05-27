Secret Gardens Tour of London with Afternoon Tea

Meet your guide at 9:30am in Trafalgar Square. First port of call is the delightful rose garden at the Artists Church, designed by Inigo Jones. Experience the Church itself as well, built in the Italian classical style. Due to its location in the West End, many artists. actors, singers and entertainers worshipped here. Hence its name. Afterwards, walk through Covent Garden past the Opera House and over to nearby Lincoln's Inn Fields, possibly the largest square in all of London. Here we visit the fascinating John Soane Museum, home to the great Victorian architect. Much to see inside, notably his interior designs, ancient antiquities and Hogarth prints. Depart for the Inns of Court and their lovely hidden gardens within the Courts. A taxi takes you over to the London Garden Museum, near Lambeth Palace. Lovely knot garden here as well as an opportunity to take a much-deserved tea/coffee break (own expense), sampling some of the home-made pastries on offer in the cafe. After the break, head for one of the highlights of the entire tour, the Chelsea Physic Garden. Take a local in-house tour of the Garden as you learn more about the medicinal uses of plants and flowers. After a leisurely visit here, head over to Kensington Palace and the Orangerie there, for a traditional English High Tea. Afterwards, we take time to visit the beautiful sunken garden. The tour normally completes here, with tour guests free to linger in the gift shop.