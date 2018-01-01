Welcome to Ullswater & Around
After Windermere, the second-largest lake in the Lake District is Ullswater, stretching for 7.5 miles between Pooley Bridge and Glenridding and Patterdale in the south. Carved out by a long-extinct glacier, the deep valley in which the lake sits is flanked by an impressive string of fells, most notably the razor ridge of Helvellyn, Cumbria's third-highest mountain at 950m. The area is also famous as the place where William Wordsworth was inspired to write his best-known poem, 'Daffodils'.
Sadly, the Ullswater area was one of the areas worst affected by the terrible storms of 2015. The lake level rose by around a metre and the becks burst their banks, sending cascades of water through Pooley Bridge and Glenridding, swamping shops, destroying bridges and causing massive damage to the lake shore. It's been a long haul back to normality and no doubt you'll still see the storm's effects when you visit.