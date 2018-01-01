Welcome to Elterwater & Great Langdale
Travelling north from Coniston, the road passes into the wild, empty landscape of Great Langdale, one of Lakeland's iconic hiking valleys. As you pass the pretty village of Elterwater, imposing fells stack up like dominoes along the horizon, looming over a pastoral patchwork of tumbledown barns and lime-green fields.
Langdale's best-known hike is the multipeak route up and over the Langdale Pikes: Pike O' Stickle (709m), Loft Crag (682m), Harrison Stickle (736m) and Pavey Ark (700m). Across the valley are the rippled summits of Bowfell (902m) and the Crinkle Crags, which represent a serious challenge even for experienced walkers.