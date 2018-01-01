Welcome to Hawkshead
Cars are banned in the village centre.
Beatrix Potter's Lakeland Tour and Lake Cruise from Windmere
Surround yourself with the scenery that inspired Beatrix Potter's enchanting tales during a half-day tour in the Lake District National Park. This tour gives you the chance to visit the author's home, and explore the medieval Hawkshead and scenic Tarn Hows. The tour starts as we make our way to Hill Top, the 17th-century home that Beatrix Potter used as an artistic retreat. Stroll through the colourful garden, home to various flowers, vegetables and herbs. A tour of the old 17th-century farmhouse is included, then you can browse the goods in the shop or if you wish The House and Gardens remain as it was when Beatrix Potter herself lived there. Your next destination is the nearby medieval township of Hawkshead, which was originally owned by the monks of Furness Abbey until the 12th century. Spend time exploring the ancient charms of the village, including the 14th-century Hawkshead Parish Church and the grammar school where poet William Wordsworth was educated Later, head to Tarn Hows, a picturesque area of the Lake District National Park that was once owned by Beatrix Potter. Learn about the challenges the author faced in purchasing it in an attempt to preserve it from development, and how it became part of England's National Trust. The afternoon concludes with a cruise down England’s largest lake, Windermere, offering unrivalled views towards the mountains. Please note: Hill Top house is not open on Fridays outside of June, July & August.
Yorkshire Dales, Lake District, Windermere Cruise from York
Highlights Explore the landscape of the Yorkshire Dales Explore the Lake District Hill Top Tarn Hows Lake Cruise of Lake Windermere We depart York bright and early and head west toward the Yorkshire Dales. This scenic drive brings us to the edges of the Dales where we can expect views of both Yorkshire National Parks, The Moors and the Dales. Heading into the edges of Wensleydale we soon start to pick up views of the famous landmarks of Middleham Castle, the childhood home of Richard III and Bolton Castle, Prison of Mary Queen of Scots. There will be a brief photo opportunity at Aysgarth Water Falls before we head into the unofficial capital of the Dales, Hawes. Here we will enjoy a short stop of approx. 30-40 minutes where you can stretch your legs, explore the town a little and grab a morning coffee in one of the many cafes. Alternatively you may wish to see head to the Wensleydale Creamery and sample the famous cheese. Made in the area since monastic time it is protected by law so it can only be made in the area. They also have a fantastic gift shop full of all thing Yorkshire. From Hawes we head for another scenic drive out of the western edges of the Dales and into Cumbria and the Lake District. Here you will get a brief comfort stop and join the Lake District part of the day. Following Lake Windermere (England’s Longest Lake) the tour heads into the stunning scenery of the Lake District with views of Wray Castle before arriving at Hill Top. Hill top is famed for being where Beatrix Potter penned many of her Peter Rabbit Tales. The House is now part of the National Trust estate and is open to the public. You will have time to see the house (additional £10.50) or if you prefer the gardens to the house are open and free of charge or have a meander through the picturesque village of Sawrey. From here we take a short drive past Esthwaite water and on for Lunch to Hawkshead. This beautiful white washed village is where William Wordsworth was educated. It has a host of cafes and tea rooms and pubs to choose from as well as plenty of shops to buy that important Peter Rabbit souvenir. After Lunch we head to the famous beauty spot of Tarn Hows. A tranquil lake surrounded by steep volcanic rock faces and high mountains. Not to be missed. You will get time to take in the scene and capture a few photos before heading down towards Coniston water and onto catch the ferry for a lake cruise across Lake Windermere. After the Cruise you will have some time to use the facilities and grab a quick drink for re-joining the bus to start the journey home. The Drive back is a direct route back to York skirting the edges of the Yorkshire Dales once more.
Half-Day Windermere and Lake District winter tour
This tour introduces you to the culture and famous characters of The Lake District. Discover the landscapes and history which has created this UNESCO World Heritage Site you see today. On leaving the Lakeland village of Windermere the tour heads to the medieval village of Hawkshead, which dates back to the 14th Century and grew to be an important wool trading market. During free time there is the opportunity to explore the village famously linked to William Wordsworth, who attended Hawkshead Grammar School, and children's author Beatrix Potter who lived nearby. The tour heads onwards to the picturesque tarn of Tarn Hows, where you will have chance to admire the view of the tarn, with the Lakeland Fells as the dramatic backdrop. On leaving Coniston the tour makes its way through the Yewdale Valley, you may even see a glimpse of Yew Tree Farm which was used in the film Miss Potter as Beatrix Potter's home. On arrival back at lake Windermere, you will join a Windermere Lake Cruise from Waterhead to Bowness Bay, where you can sit back and enjoy unobstructed views from the lake towards the Langdales. As the tour draws to an end in Bowness Bay we transfer you back to your start point.
2- Day Rail Trip from London to the Lake District
Discover England's largest national park with guided outings and independent sightseeing. On Day 1, travel by train from London to Oxenholme in Cumbria. When you arrive, join your group on a full-day guided tour around this part of the breathtaking, lake-dotted region. A cruise on Coniston Water, visits to Hill Top and Hawkshead, and afternoon tea at Lindeth Howe Country Hotel are among the highlights of the day. On Day 2, enjoy the sights on your own before you journey back to London using provided train tickets and directions.Your tour includes overnight accommodation at a 3-star or 4-star hotel, as well as afternoon tea on Day 1 and breakfast at your hotel on Day 2. All other food, drinks and activities are at your own expense. The activities suggested for Day 2 below are simply to give you an idea of how to spend your time, but it’s ultimately up to you!Please note: Beatrix Potter's Hill Top House is closed on Fridays. You will visit the shop and Gardens only.
Private Hire - Beatrix Potter's Favourite Countryside
You start the afternoon by making your way from Bowness Bay towards Waterhead cruising on England’s largest Lake, Windermere. Sit back and enjoy the unrivalled views from the Lake towards the fell ranges beyond. After arriving at Waterhead you make your way to Beatrix Potter’s Hill Top Farm, where she wrote many of her famous children’s stories in this 17th century cottage. You will have the opportunity to go into the house (additional charge and not open Fridays), explore the garden and visit the shop. Continuing onto the medieval village of Hawkshead, you will have a little time to explore its many delightful features. There is plenty of photo opportunities as William Wordsworth old Grammar School is located here. Onwards then, to the renowned beauty spot of Tarn Hows, which is one of the most photographed locations in the Lake District. Soak up the stunning views looking towards the mountains at Tarn Hows, before making your way back to Windermere.
Heart of the Lakes
This tour introduces you to the culture and famous characters of The Lake District. Discover the landscapes and history which has created this UNESCO World Heritage Site you see today. This journey takes you to the Langdale Valley, filled with heritage and farmland. There are many picturesque views along the way including Blea Tarn and the Langdale Pikes. You travel over Tarn pass to Coniston, famous for world water speed records and the setting of the book Swallows & Amazons. Continue on to Tarn Hows, a scenic beauty spot with lake and woodland views. Then to the charming medieval village of Hawkshead, where poet William Wordsworth attended school.