Castlerigg Stonecircle - Lakes Mountains And Villages Tour

This private tour by car pick you up at your hotel or guesthouse in the morning and take you back at either end of a day packed full of wonderful sights and memories that will last a lifetime. There are over 80 lakes in the Lake District with about 16 of these considered major bodies of water and on this tour we will take you to at least 5 lakes and perhaps you will see more depending on the route to and from your hotel.We will start off by visiting the charming town of Keswick. For centuries the centre of the lead-pencil industry amongst other things and the place to be for everyone who likes outdoor life. Just a short walk from the centre of town lies beautiful Derwent Water. We’re sure you’ll agree that no matter where you live, there are few places more special than the spot below.Just 10 minutes in the car and we will find ourselves at Castlerigg Stone Circle. Many people only know of Stonehenge but there are hundreds of stone circles throughout Britain and this is my personal favourite. The photos don’t quite do it justice so you may have to visit here to see what all the fuss is about.We then head south, deep into the mountains along the famed A591 with beautiful Thirlmere on one side and the treacherous Helvellyn on the other before arriving at the popular small town of Grasmere which was the place where William Wordsworth made his home. You might want to visit the charming church on your visit here or pop round to his grave at the back.Next up is beautiful Ambleside which is a tourist attraction in its own right, surrounded as it is by national parks, forests, mountains and lakes. A great place for a spot of gift-shopping or a lunch. Perhaps you might want to see the famous Bridgehouse, the ancient tiny home sat on a equally small bridge.Finally we make it down to Bowness on Windermere, the Capital of the Lake District. Whether you want to spend time looking around town or perhaps taking a cruise on the lake, the choice is entirely yours.At the end of the day, your driver and guide will return you right back to your hotel so you have nothing to worry about except whether the memory will fill up on your camera phone for taking so many photos