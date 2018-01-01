Welcome to Ambleside
Lake District National Park Ten Lakes Day Tour from Windermere
The Lake District is renowned for being the most beautiful corner of England and this full-day tour introduces you to just that; a magnificent scenery of mountains, valleys and lakes from the south to the north. The tour includes a lake cruise, a visit to the 4,000-year-old Castlerigg Stone Circle, set high on the fells and time in Keswick for lunch. From within the circle, you will get picture-perfect views of some of the Lake District’s highest peaks. You will travel over the famous Kirkstone and Honister passes whilst enjoying some spectacular mountain scenery. From beautiful valleys to waterfalls and traditional Lakeland villages, there will be plenty of stops for admiring the views and taking photographs. The tour highlights also include lakes and sights such as Kirkstone Pass - Lakeland's highest mountain pass, Ashness Bridge and Surprise View, Borrowdale, Honister Mountain Pass, Buttermere Valley, Thirlmere, Grasmere, Rydal and Ambleside. Your lunch stop will be in the market town of Keswick, where you can try a typical pub lunch, or seek out a charming restaurant. You will also get the chance to stretch your legs at either the magnificent lake of Derwent water or Ullswater, where you can enjoy a cruise and see the Lake District from the tranquility of the Lake.
England's Lake District Winter Tour from Windermere
Meet your guide at Windermere Tourist Information Center, and board your coach for your day of sightseeing around the Lake District. As you travel, listen to your guide talking about the scenic region and its many natural landmarks. Open space and a lack of pollution mean that the area is popular with lovers of the great outdoors, and hikers are as much of a feature of the landscape as its photogenic meres and mountains.Travel around Lake Windermere, the most famous body of water in the Lake District, and then stop to stretch your legs in the charming village of Ambleside with its rural pubs and independent shops. Have your camera at hand for impressive lakeside shots at Rydal Water, and continue to Grasmere, a tiny village of limestone cottages framed by slate quarries and rolling green hills.Drink in the beauty of Thirlmere, and hear how the reservoir provides water for most people living in the county of Cumbria. Admire the timeless views that characterize Borrowdale Valley and gaze out at Bassenthwaite Lake, one of the largest in the Lake District. Travel along Honister Pass, a tiny road that snakes around the mountains, and visit Buttermere village with its namesake lake.After traveling through Newlands Valley to see Crummock Water, stop in the Cumbrian capital of Keswick for a leisurely lunch (own expense). Enjoy some free time for a look around the town, and then meet back up with your guide to continue exploring more Lakeland villages and beauty spots.Stretch your legs on a stroll around Castlerigg Stone Circle and learn about its history that dates back to Megalithic times. Pass along Kirkstone Pass to see your last two lakes — Ullswater and Brothers Water — and then return to the start point in Windermere to finish your tour.
Private Tour: Lake District Day Trip
Meet your driver-guide at a prearranged location in Ambleside, Bowness, Windermere, Grasmere, Keswick or Oxenholme, then hop inside your private, executive vehicle. Gaze out of the window as you coast along the country roads toward the region’s most famous lakes. As you travel, listen to your driver-guide talk about the area and its many natural landmarks, from photogenic meres to misty mountains.Depending on your original start point, you may make your first stop at Windermere, the largest of the Lake District’s waterways. Look out over the rippling waters and drink in sweeping panoramas of the surrounding hills and mountains.Next, maybe make for Ullswater Lake, which is consistently cited as one of the most beautiful lakes in the country. You might then continue to Derwentwater, which is most famous for the viewpoint from Friar’s Crag promontory.Then, be astounded by the beauty of Buttermere Valley, a lesser-visited area that boasts a string of gorgeous lakes. It is also home to Scale Force, the highest waterfall in the Lake District. As this is a private tour, how long you spend at each lake is up to you. Should you wish, you’ll also have the opportunity to take a cruise on one of the lakes (own expense).When hunger strikes, stop for lunch (own expense) in Grasmere village or the market town of Keswick. After which, enjoy free time to explore and perhaps buy souvenirs from local stores such as Sarah Nelson’s Grasmere Gingerbread Shop.Throughout your tour, you’ll travel over some of Britain’s highest mountain passes, including the renowned Honister Mountain Pass, a scenic drive that connects Buttermere Valley with Borrowdale Valley.After around eight hours, your tour concludes with a drop-off back at your original start point.
High Adventure Day Tour from Keswick
Your tour will depart from Keswick and will head into the western swathes of the Lake District. On route you will drive alongside the beautiful Thirlmere, Grasmere and Rydal Water before driving through the little town of Ambleside. As you drive through Ambleside you will be able to see the Bridge House, which stands over Stock Beck and has been around since the 17th century. From Ambleside you will travel through the Langdale Valley, a favourite of rock climbers and walkers, as your guide shares information about the region and its culture. Ascend both the steep Wrynose and Hardknott Passes and soak up the spectacular views of the remote fells as you trace the narrow, twisting roads through the peaks.Stop briefly at the top of the passes, take the opportunity to marvel at the awe-inspiring views to Upper Eskdale, Scafell and Scafell Pike, England’s highest mountains.Arrive in the Eskdale Valley, and take a memorable ride on the heritage Ravenglass and Eskdale railway, affectionately nicknamed ‘La’al Ratty’ (little railway). Trundle through picturesque woodlands and countryside, and stop for lunch (at own expense) at one of the quaint valley inns.Afterward, continue to Wastwater, a beauty spot once voted as commanding ‘Britain’s favorite view.’ Drink in the panoramas that encompass Wastwater, England’s deepest lake, and the surrounding high screes and mountains, including epic Scafell Pike. Then, stop at 14th-century Muncaster Castle, owned by the Pennington family. Stretch your legs around the castle's gorgeous, 18th-century gardens, famous for their azaleas, camelias and rhododendrons; and admire the castle exterior as you stroll. If you wish, pay a visit to the Hawk and Owl Centre, home to a variety of prize owls and hawks, located in the grounds.Then, relax on your return journey to Keswick, passing the beautiful Loweswater and Crummock water!
Lake District Day Tour from Keswick with Lake Cruise
Castlerigg Stonecircle - Lakes Mountains And Villages Tour
This private tour by car pick you up at your hotel or guesthouse in the morning and take you back at either end of a day packed full of wonderful sights and memories that will last a lifetime. There are over 80 lakes in the Lake District with about 16 of these considered major bodies of water and on this tour we will take you to at least 5 lakes and perhaps you will see more depending on the route to and from your hotel.We will start off by visiting the charming town of Keswick. For centuries the centre of the lead-pencil industry amongst other things and the place to be for everyone who likes outdoor life. Just a short walk from the centre of town lies beautiful Derwent Water. We’re sure you’ll agree that no matter where you live, there are few places more special than the spot below.Just 10 minutes in the car and we will find ourselves at Castlerigg Stone Circle. Many people only know of Stonehenge but there are hundreds of stone circles throughout Britain and this is my personal favourite. The photos don’t quite do it justice so you may have to visit here to see what all the fuss is about.We then head south, deep into the mountains along the famed A591 with beautiful Thirlmere on one side and the treacherous Helvellyn on the other before arriving at the popular small town of Grasmere which was the place where William Wordsworth made his home. You might want to visit the charming church on your visit here or pop round to his grave at the back.Next up is beautiful Ambleside which is a tourist attraction in its own right, surrounded as it is by national parks, forests, mountains and lakes. A great place for a spot of gift-shopping or a lunch. Perhaps you might want to see the famous Bridgehouse, the ancient tiny home sat on a equally small bridge.Finally we make it down to Bowness on Windermere, the Capital of the Lake District. Whether you want to spend time looking around town or perhaps taking a cruise on the lake, the choice is entirely yours.At the end of the day, your driver and guide will return you right back to your hotel so you have nothing to worry about except whether the memory will fill up on your camera phone for taking so many photos