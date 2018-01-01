Welcome to Lago de Coatepeque

Approaching Lago de Coatapeque via road, visitors are surprised at the dramatic beauty of the 6km-wide sparkling blue caldera. You'll notice many cars slowing down at the mirador when the lake first comes into view. It's also remarkably free of crowds – mostly as the majority of properties dotting the lake's edge are privately owned by San Salvador's elite – and you can swim, dive or splash about in a boat without fear of the dreaded blue-green algae.

