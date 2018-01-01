Welcome to Juayúa
Cristo Negro, or Black Christ, an important religious statue carved by Quirio Cataño in the late 16th century and housed in the church, is as significant as a symbol of change as for its obvious beauty.
Juayúa has a tumultuous past. Indigenous uprisings in the region ignited the revolutionary movement of 1932. Backed by the coffee elite, government forces brutally quelled the ill-organized insurrection.
Tour El Salvador Flowers Route
Escape bustling San Salvador for a relaxing journey along the Route of the Flowers. Upon hotel pickup, discuss what's in store for the day with your knowledgeable guide. You’ll have about an hour at each location, but since this is a private tour, how much time you spend in each town is up to you. Your first stop is colorful Nahuizalco, located at the foot of the Sierra Apaneca-Ilamatepec, just 30 minutes from San Salvador. Known for its arts and crafts production, Nahuizalco is home to one of El Salvador’s most longstanding indigenous communities. Meander to the local street market to see Mayan vendors dressed in traditional garments, and browse for local crafts and wood furniture at stores and artisan workshops. If you’d like, visit two 19th-century churches: the archaeological site of San Juan Bautista Chapel, and La Iglesia del Calvario (Stations of the Cross Church). Back in your private vehicle, your guide accompanies you to Juayúa, a beautiful colonial city situated in the high plains of the Sierra Apaneca. Surrounded by volcanoes and verdant coffee fields, Juayúa draws travelers to its international food festival each weekend in its central park, featuring dishes such as paella, seafood cocktails and yucca with pork rinds.Let your guide know if you’d like to visit cultural attractions in Juayúa such as La Iglesia del Cristo Negro (Black Christ Church), La Iglesia dell Calvario (Stations of the Cross Church) or the Coffee Museum, La Majada, where you can learn about coffee production on a guided tour of the coffee mill.Stop for lunch at a local restaurant (own expense), or enjoy the food that you brought. Then continue to two great coffee-making towns, Apaneca and Concepción de Ataco. En route, take in the panoramic vistas of volcanoes, coffee fields and forested slopes. Located at the apex of the Flowers Route at 4,757 feet (1,450 meters) above sea level, Apaneca is the country’s second-highest mountain village. Stretch your legs at the local market, admire the clay-shingled homes along cobblestone streets, and perhaps witness the post-earthquake restoration of one of El Salvador’s oldest churches, Iglesia San Andres.Ataco, another quaint village with brightly painted homes boasts colorful murals and unique stores selling handmade crafts such as coffee candles, embroidered dresses, and handwoven bedspreads and hammocks. Watch local artisans at workshops as you sip on a cup of gourmet coffee (own expense) in this premier growing region. Your final stop is Ahuachapán, a commercial coffee hub near the Guatemala border, where geothermal energy bubbles underground. Perhaps visit Plaza Concordia and Parque Menéndez before returning by private vehicle to San Salvador, with drop-off at your hotel.
Coffee People Culture and Colonial towns The Flowers Route
The Ruta de las Flores is one of the most suitable tourist routes to know the natural, cultural and gastronomic wealth of El Salvador. The itinerary crosses two departments of the west of the country, Sonsonate and Ahuachapan, and five localities: Nahuizalco, Salcoatitan, Juayúa, Apaneca, and Ataco. The normal is to start the Route in San Salvador. To 70 kilometers of the capital of the country, is Nahuizalco, that, in Nahuac language, means 'The four Izalcos', because its population was four times the one of the Izalco neighbor. Nahuizalco, one of the indigenous centers of the area, is famous for its handicrafts and furniture made with tulle and wicker. Another attraction is the night market illuminated exclusively with candles that is celebrated in the center of the town. Following the Sierra high road, we arrive at Salcoatitan ('Ciudad del Quetzalcoatl', in Nahuac). This town, located just over 1,000 meters above sea level, welcomed the first coffee plantations of the country in the mid-nineteenth century. In addition to visiting craft shops similar to those of Nahuizalco, it is worth attending the gastronomic festivals that are celebrated every Sunday. There is also a tourist train that runs through the central park, the newly restored colonial church and the main streets of the city. The next stop on the Ruta de las Flores is Juayúa ('Río de Orquídeas Moradas'). In addition to a celebrated gastronomic festival that takes place every weekend, Juayúa has great natural attractions, such as the waterfall Los Chorros de La Calera (two kilometers from the city). Apaneca ('Rio de Vientos'), with its 1,455 meters above sea level, is the highest city in El Salvador. Famous for the quality of its coffee, which is exported to the whole world, Just five kilometers from Apaneca, you will find Ataco, a small colonial city that lives on coffee growing, textile making and religious imagery and tourism. In the surroundings of the locality there are several viewpoints that allow to contemplate the impressive landscape.All are places of outstanding natural beauty and wealth, can enjoy a pleasant climate, coffee producers villages, fertile lands that show a colorful journey with the mixture of aromas in the area. On weekends you can enjoy the food fairs of different villages that make up this route where you will find exotic and delicious national and international dishes, you can learn many traditions and culture, developing activities such as wicker furniture and crafts, crafts made with Indigo, looms or a delicious coffee
Flower Route Tour from San Salvador
The western half of El Salvador is dotted with picturesque villages. Explore five of them on this day trip from San Salvador. Participate in handicraft workshops, learn about local indigenous traditions, and take in views of landscapes, mountains, and volcanoes. A driver and guide will pick you up from your hotel in San Salvador, then take you by air-conditioned minivan to Nahuizalco, Zalcoatitan, Juayua, Apaneca, and Ataco. In each town you'll learn about local traditions and culture. You will also have the choice to visit either the Don Juan Waterfalls or the El Carmen coffee plantation, where you can learn about the coffee growing process. After your tour, you will be dropped back at your hotel in San Salvador.
El Salvador Mayan Ruins and Ruta de las Flores Tour
We Pickup in San Salvador, El Tunco and nearby locations. Our pickup time is around 8am. Tazumal is located 70kms away from San Salvador. We take around one hour to do the tour in the Mayan Ruins and the museum. Then we drive one hour to checkout Ataco, in the Ruta de las Flores. Ataco is famous for its murals and authentic lifestyle. Then we drive 30 minutes to visit Juayua, there we hike 20 minutes to soak in the refreshing Waterfalls. We can also have a great cup of coffee in this town. We arrive back to your hotel around 5pm. Bring sunblock, swimsuit, money for lunch and snacks.
El Salvador Highlights, El Tunco-Suchitoto-Ruta de Flores-El Tunco-- 6-day-tour
Start by meeting your guide at the airport. Then drive 45 minutes to El Tunco, take optional surf lessons in the afternoon or just chill by the beach until 6pm, when you meet your tour group. You will receive a briefing from your guide and then go for an optional introduction dinner. Next day leave at 9am to arrive at noon to Suchitoto. Go out for lunch and then have an orientation walk around town. Relax in the afternoon or do optional activities like kayaking at the Lake. Next day enjoy your included hike in the Cinquera Forest where Guerrillas used to hide and direct their attacks during the Civil War. Next day depart at 9am to Juayua, in La Ruta de las Flores. On the way, checkout Tazumal Archaeological site and the Murals in Ataco. Arrive to Juayua around 3pm. Next day enjoy the included Hike to Santa Ana Volcano and the Juayua Waterfalls. On the final day of the tour (saturday), we leave at 9am to El Tunco to arrive at noon. We have the afternoon free for activities like surfing or Waterfall Jumping and at 7pm we meet for our final dinner. Next day, take your included shuttle to the airport.