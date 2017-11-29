Welcome to Suchitoto
Architecture buffs will love the colonial buildings, while outdoor types can choose between numerous hikes to waterfalls, caves and beautiful Lago Suchitlán that begin and end just meters from town. Suchitoto is also a bird migration zone with over 200 species. Thousands of hawks and falcons fill the skies as the seasons change, and birds of all sorts nest in the relative safety of the lake islands.
It is presumed that Yaqui and Pipil peoples settled in the area some 1000 years ago. El Salvador’s capital was established near here in the early 16th century. More recently, some of the earliest fighting of the civil war began in Suchitoto, accompanied by much destruction and emigration. Today the town has rebounded to become the highland seat of national tourism.
Top experiences in Suchitoto
Recent articles
Suchitoto activities
Private Tour: Suchitoto Day Trip from San Salvador
After morning pickup from your San Salvador hotel, leave the busy city behind and embark on the road to Suchitoto to discover the delights of the country's unabashed cultural capital. When you arrive, your knowledgeable guide will lead you on a walking tour, followed by free time to explore more at your leisure.Travel back in time on a narrated stroll down the cobbled streets of this ancient colonial heartland. Fondly known as the 'Place of the Flower Bird’ in the native dialect, Nahuatl, Suchitoto is thought to have been founded by the indigenous Pipil people, who settled here in the 11th century. Suchitoto found itself on the front line during battles against Spanish conquistadors in the 17th century. As the town’s Spanish colonial architecture shows, the natives were no match for the invading forces.Visit major attractions including 19th-century Santa Lucia Church, whose stark white façade stands out beautifully against the rolling green mountains beyond. Stop by the local theater, admire colonial houses and pop into arts and craft shops, and perhaps pause at a shady café terrace for a drink or bite to eat (own expense).Your time is then yours to spend how you please. Perhaps stroll down to Lake Suchitlán and rent a boat to cruise around the islands in search of migratory birds and native animals. Or your guide can take you to the Los Tercios Waterfall to check out some cool rock formations. At the end of the day, relax on the 1-hour drive back to San Salvador.
Suchitoto Craft and Cultural Villages Tour from San Salvador
The tour starts with hotel pick up in San Salvador at 7am. From there, you will head to the town of Suchitoto, where you can enjoy a delicious breakfast (not included). At around 10am, will visit the famous museum Don Alejandro Coto de la Bermuda, followed by a walk around the central park, the church and some art galleries. Lunch will be offered on the shore of Suchitlan Lake (not included). After lunch, you will board a boat that you will take you around the lake, followed by some free time for you to explore the area on your own.At 5pm, you will start your return to San Salvador.
El Salvador Highlights, El Tunco-Suchitoto-Ruta de Flores-El Tunco-- 6-day-tour
Start by meeting your guide at the airport. Then drive 45 minutes to El Tunco, take optional surf lessons in the afternoon or just chill by the beach until 6pm, when you meet your tour group. You will receive a briefing from your guide and then go for an optional introduction dinner. Next day leave at 9am to arrive at noon to Suchitoto. Go out for lunch and then have an orientation walk around town. Relax in the afternoon or do optional activities like kayaking at the Lake. Next day enjoy your included hike in the Cinquera Forest where Guerrillas used to hide and direct their attacks during the Civil War. Next day depart at 9am to Juayua, in La Ruta de las Flores. On the way, checkout Tazumal Archaeological site and the Murals in Ataco. Arrive to Juayua around 3pm. Next day enjoy the included Hike to Santa Ana Volcano and the Juayua Waterfalls. On the final day of the tour (saturday), we leave at 9am to El Tunco to arrive at noon. We have the afternoon free for activities like surfing or Waterfall Jumping and at 7pm we meet for our final dinner. Next day, take your included shuttle to the airport.
9-Days Highlights of El Salvador
Get ready to travel around El Salvador on this perfect combination tour made just for you to see some of its most beautiful destinations.On these 9-Day tour you will visiting places like the famous Flower Route, the Colonial Town of Suchitoto, the city center of San Salvador, the mountains of Perkin and the most beautiful beaches around El Cuco.
Central American Journey
Escape the resorts and discover something extraordinary in Central America. Visit seven countries on this adventure and experience mighty ruins, clear Caribbean waters, Pacific waves, rainforests, and breathtaking scenery along the way. Explore indigenous Mayan villages and meet locals for an immersive experience that few travellers get to know. While you're free to choose your own adventure, your accommodation and transportation are included. Our expert CEOs will help you make the most of your time. Take a trip that's packed with all the things you need and nothing you don't – 32 days of maximum adventure at minimum cost.
Volcano Trail
From the laid-back vibes and waves of the Pacific Coast to tropical rainforests alive with jungle melodies, take the road less travelled on this trip through Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica with other travellers your own age. This is one of our most exciting trips, filled with breathtaking scenery and a chance to experience local culture with a two-night community guesthouse stay on the island of Ometepe. Enjoy a blend of public and private transportation, which not only keeps costs down but also gives you a chance to really meet the locals.