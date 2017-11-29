Private Tour: Suchitoto Day Trip from San Salvador

After morning pickup from your San Salvador hotel, leave the busy city behind and embark on the road to Suchitoto to discover the delights of the country's unabashed cultural capital. When you arrive, your knowledgeable guide will lead you on a walking tour, followed by free time to explore more at your leisure.Travel back in time on a narrated stroll down the cobbled streets of this ancient colonial heartland. Fondly known as the 'Place of the Flower Bird’ in the native dialect, Nahuatl, Suchitoto is thought to have been founded by the indigenous Pipil people, who settled here in the 11th century. Suchitoto found itself on the front line during battles against Spanish conquistadors in the 17th century. As the town’s Spanish colonial architecture shows, the natives were no match for the invading forces.Visit major attractions including 19th-century Santa Lucia Church, whose stark white façade stands out beautifully against the rolling green mountains beyond. Stop by the local theater, admire colonial houses and pop into arts and craft shops, and perhaps pause at a shady café terrace for a drink or bite to eat (own expense).Your time is then yours to spend how you please. Perhaps stroll down to Lake Suchitlán and rent a boat to cruise around the islands in search of migratory birds and native animals. Or your guide can take you to the Los Tercios Waterfall to check out some cool rock formations. At the end of the day, relax on the 1-hour drive back to San Salvador.