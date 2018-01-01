'Chalate' is the capital of the mountainous Chalatenango province in the country's north. There's a lovely daily rhythm here, as the narrow streets fill with farm trucks laden with fruit, sugarcane, indigo and coffee en route to the morning market on Calle San Martín, where you might just meet a cowboy. Colorful buses are stacked with friendly locals selling DVDs, toiletries and glittery sequined dresses; locals will strike up conversation in no time.

It's a pleasant place to walk around as you catch glimpses of the spectacular La Peña mountains and the Cerro Verde further west, both likely destinations if you've made it this far. Another popular day trip is to Lago de Suchitlan to the east.

The stains of history are hard to erase here. There’s a real contrast between the ambitious, city-bound youth and a generation of leather-skinned subsistence farmers recounting tales of FMLN might. The large military garrison on the plaza was built during wartime to rein in revolutionary activity in this FMLN stronghold.

