Welcome to Chalatenango
It's a pleasant place to walk around as you catch glimpses of the spectacular La Peña mountains and the Cerro Verde further west, both likely destinations if you've made it this far. Another popular day trip is to Lago de Suchitlan to the east.
The stains of history are hard to erase here. There’s a real contrast between the ambitious, city-bound youth and a generation of leather-skinned subsistence farmers recounting tales of FMLN might. The large military garrison on the plaza was built during wartime to rein in revolutionary activity in this FMLN stronghold.
