Welcome to San Vicente

San Vicente is dwarfed by pointy Volcán Chichontepec in the Jiboa Valley. Look out for the equally dramatic behemoth of Torre Kiosko, an otherworldly clock tower that juts from the farmland like some Disneyland ride gone haywire. Home to many musicians, San Vicente is also very gay-friendly – come July, the annual Miss Gay San Vicente draws quite the crowd (and contestants!).

Read More

El Pilar, a beautiful colonial church built in the 1760s, was badly damaged by an earthquake; despite renovations, it remains closed.

Read Less

Top experiences in San Vicente

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

San Vicente activities

$115 Outdoor Activities

Hiking Day Trip to Sierra Negra Volcano Galapagos

Get ready for Sierra Negra Volcano hike (wear comfortable clothes, walking shoes and a light rain jacket). Make sure your camera is stored in waterproof bags, wear some sunscreen, bring enough water, and a hat. The meeting point will be Hotel San Vicente, located at a central point in Puerto Villamil. Be there at 7 am to have enough time to prepare your box lunch at the hotel with the foodstuff of your choice. After a 40-minute drive from Puerto Villamil through some barren lava flows and endemic vegetation, you will arrive to starting point for the hike. The hike is long in terms of distance, but not very difficult as the slopes are quite gradual. The first hour the trail goes uphill on a relatively gentle slope through some lush fern-covered trees. Once you get to the edge of the rim you can catch sight of the 6 miles in diameter and 300 feet deep caldera. Sierra Negra Volcano has the second largest crater in the world. The hike then continues for the next hour along the rim of the caldera as you will witness the vegetation get drier and drier as you advance. You will then reach Volcan Chico, a collection of small craters which erupted during the 1970´s where you can see fumaroles and an impressive volcanic landscape. This area also provides a spectacular view of Elizabeth Bay across Isabela. You will have time to enjoy your box lunch under the shade of a large tree known as Jaboncillo before reaching Volcan Chico. Return time to San Vicente Hotel - Puerto Villamil is programmed around 3 pm.   IMPORTANT NOTE: In order to fulfill this tour, you must be at Isabela Island (Puerto Villamil) one day prior to departure.Note: There is an option to ride a horse for an additional cost, if interested please let us know beforehand. However, horse rides only reach till Jaboncillo.  
See More Activities