While some pockets retain a salt-crusted colonial charm, La Unión is the kind of town even the saltiest sea dogs are keen to avoid. It’s hot and downright dirty, with little to keep you here but an overdue boat headed for Nicaragua. The heat can be brutal too; even dogs whimper at noon.
Playa Las Tunas and Playa Jaguey are good beaches on the coast west of La Unión. For some respite from the heat, and views of the gulf, head to Conchagua, at the base of the imposing volcano of the same name. The views are knee-trembling.
