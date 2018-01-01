Welcome to Qasr Al Farafra

The only real town in Farafra Oasis, Qasr Al Farafra remains a barely developed speck on the Western Desert circuit. The town’s tumbledown Roman fortress was originally built to guard this part of the desert caravan route, though these days all it has to show for it is a mound of rubble. Some small mud-brick houses still stand in the back alleys, their doorways secured with medieval peg locks and their walls painted with verses of the Quran.

