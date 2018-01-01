Welcome to Mut
Top experiences in Mut
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Mut activities
Luxor Highlights in Two Days
Day 1:In the morning you will be picked up from Luxor airport or your hotel/port in Luxor for a full guided trip of about 6 hours. First you will be transported to the Necropolis of Thebes, the Valley of the Kings on the West Bank of Luxor. This ancient necropolis consists of tombs embedded in the mountain Thebes. Here you visit 3 tombs of various dynasties. Your Egyptologist tour guide will be on hand to recommend and advise you as to which tombs to visit. After visiting the tombs you will be transported to the Temple of Queen Hatshepsut, the only woman ever to reign over Egypt as pharaoh. Afterwards, you will be taken to see the Colossi of Memnon, the two largest ancient statues in Egypt.After touring the sites you will be transferred back to your hotel by an air-conditioned vehicle .Day 2:On day two, there is a possibility of optional hot air ballooning over the Valley of the Kings Necropolis of Thebes West Bank (additional cost and weather permitting costs ar (100 USD)PP ).After breakfast you will be picked up from your hotel for a full guided trip of about 4 hours to Karnak in the East Bank of Luxor. Karnak is a complex of temples built in different reigns, starting with the Avenue of Sphinxes, the Hypostyle, the Obelisks of Queen Hatshepsut Temple of Amon adorned with lotus and papyrus designs, the Granite Scarbeus of Amenophis III. Karnak beats every other pharaonic monument: it is simply one of the most beautiful ancient monuments in Egypt. After Karnak you will be taken to Luxor Temple, which is dedicated to the Theben Triad of Amun-Ra, Mut and Khonsu. There you will see the granite statues of Ramses the Great. These ancient temples are a must-see for Luxor travelers. At every site you will get information from your Egyptologist tour guide and you will get free time to explore the ancient monuments by yourself.After touring the sites you will be transferred back to your hotel in Luxor.
Private 2 Day Tour to Egypt's Famous Royal Tombs and Temples
Day 1:In the morning you will be picked up from your hotel in central Luxor or harbor by an air-conditioned vehicle for a full guided trip of about 5 hours. First you will be transported to the Necropolis of Thebes, the Valley of the Kings on the West Bank of Luxor. This ancient necropolis is a must-see for Luxor travelers. There you visit four royal tombs, including the Tomb of Ramses, the Tomb of Horemheb, the Tomb of Merenptah and of course the Tomb of King Tut. The tomb of Tutankhamen is the only tomb in Valley of the Kings that was discovered nearly intact in 1922. The discoverer of his tomb was Howard Carter. Tut's famous golden mask is on display at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, but here you have the opportunity to be amazed at the royal mummy of the young king.After visiting the tombs you will be transported to the Temple of Queen Hatshepsut (Deir el Bahari), the only woman ever to reign over Egypt as Pharaoh. This queen was an ancestor of King Tutankhamen and belonged to the same dynasty. Afterwards, you will be taken to see the Colossi of Memnon, the two largest ancient statues in Egypt which date back to the era of King Amenhotep III. He was the father of King Akhenaten and grandfather of King Tutankhamen. After touring the sites you will be transferred back to your hotel by an air-conditioned vehicle.Day 2: In the morning you will be picked up from your hotel in Luxor for a full guided day tour. First you will be transported to Karnak Temples in the East Bank of Luxor, where you will find the Temple of Amon, the Granite Scarbeus of Amenophis III and the Sacred Lake. Karnak is a very inspiring site to visit. After Karnak you will be brought to Luxor Museum, which displays a unique collection of ancient items found in Luxor. Some items were found in Tutankhamun's tomb. You will also see several mummies.Afterwards, you visit Luxor Temple, which is dedicated to the Theben Triad of Amun-Ra, Mut and Khonsu. There you will see statues of Ramses the Great and the Avenue of Sphinxes. These ancient temples are a must-see for Luxor visitors. After touring the sites you will be transferred back to your hotel by an air-conditioned vehicle.
7-Night Luxor and Red Sea Resort Private Tour from Cairo
Day 1: [no meals]Arrival to Cairo airport. You will be greeted by a tour guide, holding a nameplate with a your name on it and transferred in an air-conditioned vehicle car to the hotel for check-in and overnight stay in Cairo.Day 2: [B;L]After breakfast, meet your guide and driver, and start your tour by visiting the Egyptian Museum to see the treasure of the pharaons and the collection of King Tutankhamun. Then cross the West bank of the River Nile to visit the Pyramids of Giza and next up is the Sphinx then drive south to Saqqara to visit the pyramid of King Zoser, the first pyramid ever built in Egypt. After that you will make a stop for lunch in a local restaurant and then return to your hotel for overnight stay.Day 3: [B]After breakfast, check-out, then transfer to Cairo airport to catch your flight to Luxor. Upon arrival, meet your guide and continue the tour by visiting West bank, where you will see the The Valley of the Kings with their tombs, the temple of Queen Hatshepsut and the Colossi of Memnon. After the sightseeing your will be transferred to your hotel in Luxor for the overnight stay.Day 4: [B;D]After breakfast check-out, then meet your guide to visit East bank, where you will see Karnak Temple. The complex is a vast open-air museum, and the second largest ancient religious site in the world, after the Angkor Wat Temple of Cambodia. It is believed to be the second most visited historical site in Egypt; only the Giza Pyramids near Cairo receive more visits. It consists of four main parts, of which only the largest is currently open to the general public. The term Karnak often is understood as being the Precinct of Amun-Ra only, because this is the only part most visitors see. The three other parts, the Precinct of Mut, the Precinct of Montu, and the dismantled Temple of Amenhotep IV, are closed to the public. There also are a few smaller temples and sanctuaries connecting the Precinct of Mut, the Precinct of Amun-Re, and the Luxor Temple.After the temple visit you will be heading on a 5-hour drive to the resort town on the Red Sea, Hurgada. Upon arrival, check-in to your hotel for dinner and overnight stay.Day 5: [B;D]Free time in Hurghada (optional diving or snorkeling activities)Day 6: [B;D]Free time in Hurghada (optional diving or snorkeling activities)Day 7: [B]After breakfast check-out then meet your driver and transfer you to Hurghada airport to catch your flight to Cairo. Upon arrival to Cairo you will be transferred to your hotel for overnight stay.Day 8: [B]After breakfast check-out and meet your driver, who will take you to Cairo International Airport for your final departure.
8-Night Cairo, Aswan and Luxor Explorer Tour
Day 1: Welcome to Cairo!At the airport, our representative will greet you and provide assistance with airport procedures. You will be comfortably transferred to your hotel. Enjoy a free evening. Overnight at your Hotel. Day 2: The Great Pyramids of GizaYour expert guide will accompany you to the Pyramids and Sphinx at Giza, and then to Saqqara to witness the first pyramid ever built, the 2648 BC - completed Step Pyramid of Djoser. Overnight at your hotel. Breakfast included. Day 3: CairoToday you will explore the magnificent treasures of the Egyptian Museum — including Tutankhamun’s fabulously famous Gold Mask. Then your guide will take you to the city’s Islamic areas — including the Citadel of Saladdin and its Alabaster Mosque of Mohammed Ali. Next the city’s oldest area; Coptic Cairo awaits you. Here El-Muallaqa, the Hanging Church, was built into the walls of the Roman fortress of Babylon. Finally, on to St Sergius — said to be a resting-place of the Holy Family. Enjoy free time at Khan el-Khalili, the major souk in the Islamic bazaar district. Transfer to the train station to travel to Aswan. Overnight sleeper train. Breakfast & Dinner included. Day 4: Arrival at Aswan.Freshen up at your hotel before your guide takes you to Aswan’s famous High Dam. In vivid contrast, take a short ferry across the Nile to the magnificent Ancient Egyptian Philae Temple. Feel free to explore Aswan’s renowned markets or visit the International Museum of Nubia. Overnight at your hotel. Breakfast included. Day 5: AswanOptional morning tour to Abu Simbel. Afternoon excursion on a traditional felucca to visit Elephantine and Kitchener Island’s. The rest of the day is free. Overnight at your Hotel. Breakfast included. Day 6: Aswan to LuxorEarly departure from Aswan to Luxor in an air-conditioned vehicle ; break your journey at the ‘double’ Temple of Kom Ombo; and in Edfu, the remarkably well-preserved Temple of Horus. Arrive to Luxor on the east bank of the Nile and check into your hotel. Overnight at your Hotel. Breakfast included. Day 7: LuxorA free morning in Luxor, evocative site of the ancient city of Thebes and ‘the world’s greatest open-air museum’. This afternoon, enter the Karnak Temple Complex. Walk down the avenue of the ram-headed sphinxes that connect the Precinct of Mut, the Precinct of Amun-Re, and the Luxor Temple. Enjoy a free evening. Overnight at your Hotel. Breakfast included. Day 8: Luxor to CairoAn early morning start. Cross the Nile to the west bank and enter the Necropolis, the Valleys of the Kings & Queens, Queen Hatshepsut's Temple, and the Colossi of Memnon. Transfer to the train station to travel to Cairo. Overnight sleeper train. Breakfast & Dinner included. Next morning arrival in Cairo, end of tour.
Luxor Highlights in Two Days from Luxor
Day 1:In the morning you will be picked up from Luxor airport or your hotel/port in Luxor for a full guided trip of about 6 hours. First you will be transported to the Necropolis of Thebes, the Valley of the Kings on the West Bank of Luxor. This ancient necropolis consists of tombs embedded in the mountain Thebes. Here you visit 3 tombs of various dynasties. Your Egyptologist tour guide will be on hand to recommend and advise you as to which tombs to visit. After visiting the tombs you will be transported to the Temple of Queen Hatshepsut, the only woman ever to reign over Egypt as pharaoh. Afterwards, you will be taken to see the Colossi of Memnon, the two largest ancient statues in Egypt.After touring the sites you will be transferred back to your hotel by an air-conditioned vehicle with the possibility of optional Felucca Cruise on the Nile for 2 hours to see the sunset (additional cost).Day 2:After breakfast you will be picked up from your hotel for a full guided trip of about 4 hours to Karnak in the East Bank of Luxor. Karnak is a complex of temples built in different reigns, starting with the Avenue of Sphinxes, the Hypostyle, the Obelisks of Queen Hatshepsut Temple of Amon adorned with lotus and papyrus designs, the Granite Scarbeus of Amenophis III. Karnak beats every other pharaonic monument: it is simply one of the most beautiful ancient monuments in Egypt. After Karnak you will be taken to Luxor Temple, which is dedicated to the Theben Triad of Amun-Ra, Mut and Khonsu. There you will see the granite statues of Ramses the Great. These ancient temples are a must-see for Luxor travelers. At every site you will get information from your Egyptologist tour guide and you will get free time to explore the ancient monuments by yourself.After touring the sites you will be transferred back to your hotel in Luxor.
The Best of Luxor and Aswan in 4-Day Tour from Luxor
Day 1: LuxorIn the morning, your guide meets you at the Luxor Airport or your Luxor hotel and takes you in a private air-conditioned vehicle to the Valley of the Kings, the royal necropolis of the capital of Thebes that has its tombs embedded in the mountain. Next, travel to the Temple of Queen Hatshepsut, the Temple of Ramses III (Medinat Habu), and the Colossi of Memnon.Day 2: LuxorHave the option to book a sunrise hot air balloon ride over the West Bank (additional cost). Then join your guide for your full-day tour of the Karnak Temples in the East Bank of Luxor, the Temple of Amon, the Granite Scarbeus of Amenophis III, and the Sacred Lake. Continue to the Luxor Museum, which displays mummies, items from Tutankhamun's tomb, and more. Next up, visit the Luxor Temple, dedicated to Theben Triad of Amun-Ra, Mut and Khonsu. There you’ll find the massive statues of Ramses the Great and the Avenue of Sphinxes, two must-see destinations.Day 3: Luxor – AswanTravel from your hotel in Luxor to Aswan in the morning, a drive that takes between three to four hours. In Aswan, visit the Philae Temple and the Aswan High Dam, then have the rest of the day free.Day 4: AswanIn the early morning, set out on the 1-hour drive to the Abu Simbel Temples. Your guide shows you around the two enormous sandstone temples, which are part of the UNESCO Nubian Monuments World Heritage site. Your tour ends with upon return to your hotel in Aswan or the Aswan Airport.