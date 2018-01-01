7-Night Luxor and Red Sea Resort Private Tour from Cairo

Day 1: [no meals]Arrival to Cairo airport. You will be greeted by a tour guide, holding a nameplate with a your name on it and transferred in an air-conditioned vehicle car to the hotel for check-in and overnight stay in Cairo.Day 2: [B;L]After breakfast, meet your guide and driver, and start your tour by visiting the Egyptian Museum to see the treasure of the pharaons and the collection of King Tutankhamun. Then cross the West bank of the River Nile to visit the Pyramids of Giza and next up is the Sphinx then drive south to Saqqara to visit the pyramid of King Zoser, the first pyramid ever built in Egypt. After that you will make a stop for lunch in a local restaurant and then return to your hotel for overnight stay.Day 3: [B]After breakfast, check-out, then transfer to Cairo airport to catch your flight to Luxor. Upon arrival, meet your guide and continue the tour by visiting West bank, where you will see the The Valley of the Kings with their tombs, the temple of Queen Hatshepsut and the Colossi of Memnon. After the sightseeing your will be transferred to your hotel in Luxor for the overnight stay.Day 4: [B;D]After breakfast check-out, then meet your guide to visit East bank, where you will see Karnak Temple. The complex is a vast open-air museum, and the second largest ancient religious site in the world, after the Angkor Wat Temple of Cambodia. It is believed to be the second most visited historical site in Egypt; only the Giza Pyramids near Cairo receive more visits. It consists of four main parts, of which only the largest is currently open to the general public. The term Karnak often is understood as being the Precinct of Amun-Ra only, because this is the only part most visitors see. The three other parts, the Precinct of Mut, the Precinct of Montu, and the dismantled Temple of Amenhotep IV, are closed to the public. There also are a few smaller temples and sanctuaries connecting the Precinct of Mut, the Precinct of Amun-Re, and the Luxor Temple.After the temple visit you will be heading on a 5-hour drive to the resort town on the Red Sea, Hurgada. Upon arrival, check-in to your hotel for dinner and overnight stay.Day 5: [B;D]Free time in Hurghada (optional diving or snorkeling activities)Day 6: [B;D]Free time in Hurghada (optional diving or snorkeling activities)Day 7: [B]After breakfast check-out then meet your driver and transfer you to Hurghada airport to catch your flight to Cairo. Upon arrival to Cairo you will be transferred to your hotel for overnight stay.Day 8: [B]After breakfast check-out and meet your driver, who will take you to Cairo International Airport for your final departure.