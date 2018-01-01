Overnight White Desert and Bahariya Oasis Tour

Day 1: Cairo - Bahariya - White Desert - El Haize (L, D)Begin with pickup from your Cairo hotel at about 7 am, and travel southwest by air-conditioned vehicle to Bahariya Oasis with our representative and driver.After a roughly 4-hour journey, arrive and enjoy lunch at a local Bahariya restaurant. Then, transfer to a 4x4 with a local Bedouin driver at the wheel, and explore the village of Bawiti, Bahriya’s capital, taking in the lush palm groves set against the immense dunes.See the hot springs at Bir Al Matar and Bir El Ghaba, and climb ‘English Mountain’ to view the hilltop remains of a British World War I outpost. Then, pass the Salt Lake on route into the Black Desert, with its black-topped volcanic hills. View the hot spring in the Valley of El Haize, and check out Crystal Mountain, a chunk of glittering crystal rising from the sands. Drive through the huge, rounded rocks of the Agabat Valley, and head into the White Desert National Park, a region of spectacular, brilliant-white rock formations eroded by wind into spires, mushrooms, animals, and other bizarre shapes.Admire the ghostly shapes, and then return to El Haize to your overnight camp. Enjoy a desert sunset and barbecue dinner under the stars before snuggling into your sleeping bag on mattresses in your tent.Overnight: camp in El HaizeDay 2: El Haize - Bahariya - Cairo (B, L)Absorb the desert silence during breakfast before riding your 4x4 back to Bahariya. Here, reconvene with your original private vehicle,Then, after lunch at a local restaurant, return to Cairo, where your trip ends with a drop-off at the original start point at around 5 pm.