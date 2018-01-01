Welcome to Suez

Poor old Suez; the heavy thumping delivered during the 1967 and 1973 wars with Israel wiped out most of its colonial relics, so it has none of the nostalgic appeal of Port Said and Ismailia. Instead, a sprawl of grim and gritty concrete blocks overwhelms much of the city, with the additional piles of festering rubbish sprouting along most of the streets simply compounding the down-and-out air. There are a few old remnants hanging on along a couple of streets in Port Tawfiq, which managed to escape the bombing, but nothing of note to deserve a stopover. If you do get stuck here, note that overzealous security measures have made canal-viewing here a no go; plenty of barbed wire and bored guards stop any wannabe sightseers from snapping photos.