Snorkeling & Diving Trip in Ras Muhamed National Park with Instructor and Lunch
Ras Muhamed Trip adventure itineraryThe tour is daily starts at 8 :00 Am About the national park Ras Mohammad is a national park in Egypt at the southern extreme of the Sinai Peninsula, overlooking the Gulf of Suez on the west and the Gulf of Aqaba to the eastDuration of the trip about 8 Hours.our representative will pick you up by a private air conditioned vehicle from your hotel in Sharm El Sheikh to board a boat to Ras Mohamed National Park. The park contains some of the best snorkeling and diving locations in the world offering an unparalleled diversity of sea life. Explore several unique location within the park and spend the day snorkeling, swimming and relaxing on the boat. An open buffet lunch will be served on board.after that back to the shore and you will be escorted by private vehicle to your hotel.
Suez Canal Full-Day Tour from Cairo
Drive by a modern air-conditioned vehicle to Ismailia to witness one of the marvelous projects in Egypt , The Suez Canal , and you will also see the new additions that is recently added to the canal , The Suez Canal an artificial sea-level waterway in Egypt, connecting the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea through the Isthmus of Suez.it was officially opened on November 17, 1869. The canal offers watercraft a shorter journey between the North Atlantic and northern Indian Oceans via the Mediterranean and Red seas by avoiding the South Atlantic and southern Indian oceans, in turn reducing the journey by approximately 7,000 kilometres (4,300 mi). It extends from the northern terminus of Port Said to the southern terminus of Port Tewfik at the city of Suez. Its length is 193.30 km (120.11 mi), including its northern and southern access channels. In 2012, 17,225 vessels traversed the canal (47 per day ) ........... you will have the opportunity to explore all that and more by joining this Over day tour After finishing your tour you will have lunch at a good quality restaurant and then you will be transferred back to your hotel.