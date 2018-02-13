Welcome to Philae
After 1902 and the building of the old Aswan Dam, the temple was flooded for six months each year, allowing travellers to row boats among the partially submerged columns to peer down through the translucent green at the wondrous sanctuaries of the mighty gods below.
After the completion of the High Dam, the temple would have entirely disappeared had Unesco not intervened. Between 1972 and 1980, the massive temple complex was disassembled stone by stone. It was then reconstructed 20m higher on nearby Agilika Island, which was landscaped to resemble the original sacred isle of Isis.
Aswan Philae Sound and Light Show with Private Transfers
After the sunset, your representative will pick you up from your Nile Cruise / hotel in Aswan, for a fantastic 1 hour show at Philae temple. The visit begins with a romantic motor boat ride to reach Philae Temple Island, upon arrival, have your camera ready for the spectacular sound and light show. Walk through the temples of Philae while listening to a detailed story of the legend of goddess Isis and god Osiris. Watch in awe as a rainbow of lights and laser projections illuminates the temple, bringing it to stunning life.Walk through the temple of Philae atmospherically lit courts, halls and colonnades as the commentary summons up the ghosts of pharaohs past and recounts the temple’s history through the ages. Discover the symbolic meanings behind the wall reliefs and admire the lights of the floodlit edifice reflected in the lapping Nile waters. After the show, take your motor boat back to the land, return to your private vehicle and travel directly back to your hotel or cruise ship, where your tour ends. Please note, while the show is suitable for all ages, the ground in and around Philae is uneven, please where comfortable, flat walking shoes.
Aswan Philae Temple and High Dam Half-Day Tour
Begin your day with pickup from your Aswan hotel at 8:00am. From there, head out to explore the main landmarks of the city, including the High Dam and Philae Temple. The High Dam is an engineering wonder, built in 1960 to save Egypt from the flooding of the Nile. The Dam provides a huge water reservoir known as Lake Nasser, one of the biggest artificial lake in the world. At this landmark, you will see the huge hydro-power stations that provide Egypt with 10 percent of its electricity.After your visit to the High Dam, you will take a short motor boat ride to the Philae temple. The temple was relocated to its current location by UNESCO after the building of the High Dam in order to prevent its inundation. The island was carefully selected to match the original settings on which the temple was originally built. Enjoy free time to explore the beauty of the temple and its surroundings before being transported back to your Aswan accommodations.
From HRG 3 Nights Nile Cruise Luxor to Aswan
Day 1 - Hurghada / Luxor / Nile CruiseThe holidays start when you meet our guide in the Hotel in Hurghada by air conditioned new vehicle to luxor round (4 hours) driving along the red sea mountains and the Nile valley passing several towns and villages. arrival Luxor start visiting the Temples of Karnak. proceed to visit Valley of the kings, where buried Kings of ancient times over 5000 years ago then lunch and after you'll visit the temple of Queen Hatshepsut at El Deir El Bahari. The last stop at the Colossi of Memnon. Then Embark the nile cruise and get ready for dinner and party on-board cruise tonight.Meals (Lunch - Dinner)Overnight in Luxor.Day 2 - Luxor / Nile Cruise / Esna / EdfuSet sail to Edfu via Esna Lock, The distance around 60 km, passing the impressive countrysides and the scenery of the River Nile, relax and take lunch meal on-board while sailing to Edfu. Enjoy the boat variety amenities such as swimming pools, entertainments, gym, bars, restaurants, sun decks, lounges and disco.Meals (Breakfast - Lunch - Dinner)Overnight in Edfu.Day 3 - Edfu / Nile Cruise / Kom omboAfter breakfast, you'll be transferred in a fun way to get to the Temple of Horus in Edfu by horse-wagon and go through the town to see local people and their life, visit the Temple of Horus. Afternoon set sail to Kom Ombo while taking the lunch meal. Visit the crocodile museum and the Temple of Kom Ombo which is stands on high grounds overlooking the Nile. Continue sailing to Aswan.Meals (Breakfast - Lunch - Dinner)Overnight in AswanDay 4 - Nile Cruise / Aswan / HurghadaBreakfast, check out and then take motor-boat trip to Agilkia Island for visiting The Temple of Philae which dedicated to god Isis, back to the boat, after lunch take a tour to the particularly overwhelming sightseeing: The Aswan High Dam is truly impressive. at the end of your tour, you'll be taken back to your hotel in Hurghada with unforgettable memories!
Egypt 12 Days Tour Cairo-Nile Cruise and Sharm El Sheikh Retreat -Airfares Inc
The itinerary Day 1 : Arrival our Staff will meet & assist you to finish all formalities then escort you to your hotel in Cairo.Day 2 : Pyramids of Giza, Saqqara Necropolis Breakfast at the hotel. Meet our guide and depart to visit one of the seven wonders of the ancient world; the Great Khufu’s (Cheops) Pyramid (2690 BC). Continue to explore the rest of the Giza plateau including the sight of Khafre’s Pyramid - Khufu's son, the second-largest Pyramid on Giza site; Mycerinus pyramid the smallest and the famous Sphinx.After then visit Saqqara the step pyramid and many other tombs of the Nobles have lunch break then back to the hotel and overnight. Day 3 : Cairo Sightseeing You will be checking out after breakfast, and transported to the Egyptian Museum, which is famous for its antiques from the Pharaonic periods – dating back some 50 centuries. The museum includes more than 100,000 items in total, and is famous for its Tutankhamen collection. You will also be visiting old Cairo and Khan El Khalili bazaar. overnight CairoDay 4 - From Cairo to Aswan by Air- Nile cruiseYou will be arriving early arrival in Aswan start visiting the Philae island.stay on board all meals included.Day 5- Kom ombo -Edfu temples There will be an early morning sail to Kom Ombo. In Kom Ombo, you will visit the temples of Sobek and Horus. Lunch will be served on board, and can then relax and admire the beautiful scenery along the Nile while sailing to Edfu. In Edfu, you will be taken on a tour by horse-drawn carriage to visit the Temple of Horus. We’ll get back on board and sail to Luxor. Later, you will have dinner and stay overnight at the hotel. Day 6- Luxor - West and East bank Treasures Following breakfast on board, you will disembark and visit the sites on the West Bank, including the Colossi of Memnon, Temple of Queen Hatchepsut, the Valley of the Kings and Karnak temple back to your cruise for lunch break then continue visiting Luxor and Karnak templeDay 7- Luxor / Sharm El Sheikh by AirCheck out from your cruise and by flight to Sharm El Sheikh upon arrival you will be welcomed and escorted to your resort in Sharm El sheikh Day 8-10 - Relax on the Beaches of Sharm El Sheikh You will have three days at leisure. there is many optional to do Go snorkeling or diving in the famous Red Sea, or take a jeep safari to spectacular canyons and mountainsDay 11 from Sharm El Sheikh to Cairo by Aircheckout from your hotel in Sharm El Sheikh then our staff will escort you to the airport to fly back to Cairo.Day 12 Final Departure according to your flight you will be escorted to the airport for final departure
Cairo and Nile Cruise with Marsa Alam 11 Days All inclusive Flights and Hotels
The itineraryDay 1 : Arrival our Staff will meet & assist you to finish all formalities then escort you to your hotel in Cairo.Day 2 : Pyramids of Giza, Saqqara Necropolis Breakfast at the hotel. Meet our guide and depart to visit one of the seven wonders of the ancient world; the Great Khufu’s (Cheops) Pyramid (2690 BC). Continue to explore the rest of the Giza plateau including the sight of Khafre’s Pyramid - Khufu's son, the second-largest Pyramid on Giza site; Mycerinus pyramid the smallest and the famous Sphinx.After then visit Saqqara the step pyramid and many other tombs of the Nobles have lunch break then back to the hotel and overnight. Day 3 : Cairo Sightseeing You will be checking out after breakfast, and transported to the Egyptian Museum, which is famous for its antiques from the Pharaonic periods – dating back some 50 centuries. The museum includes more than 100,000 items in total, and is famous for its Tutankhamen collection. You will also be visiting old Cairo and Khan El Khalili bazaar. overnight CairoDay 4 - From Cairo to Aswan by Air- Nile cruiseYou will be arriving early arrival in Aswan start visiting the Philae island.stay on board all meals included.Day 5- Kom ombo -Edfu temples There will be an early morning sail to Kom Ombo. In Kom Ombo, you will visit the temples of Sobek and Horus. Lunch will be served on board, and can then relax and admire the beautiful scenery along the Nile while sailing to Edfu. In Edfu, you will be taken on a tour by horse-drawn carriage to visit the Temple of Horus. We’ll get back on board and sail to Luxor. Later, you will have dinner and stay overnight at the hotel. Day 6- Luxor - West and East bank Treasures Following breakfast on board, you will disembark and visit the sites on the West Bank, including the Colossi of Memnon, Temple of Queen Hatshepsut, the Valley of the Kings and Karnak temple back to your cruise for lunch break then continue visiting Luxor and Karnak templeDay 7- Luxor / Marsa Alam by private vehicle Check out from your cruise and be escorted to your luxury resort in Marsa Alam to relax , dive, Snorkeling with All inclusive stayDay 8-9 - Relax on the Beaches of the Egyptian Rivera Marsa AlamYou will have three days at leisure. there is many optional to do Go snorkeling or diving in the famous Red Sea, or take a jeep safari to spectacular canyons and mountainsDay 10 from Marsa Alam to Cairo by Aircheckout from your hotel in Marsa Alam then our staff will escort you to the airport to fly back to Cairo.Day 11 Final Departure according to your flight you will be escorted to the airport for final departure
Elegance of the Pharaohs Egypt Tour 8 Days Cairo & Nile Cruise with Abu Simbel
Luxury Egypt Tour Itinerary 8 Days /7 Nights This tour is Private & we are bound to customize this according to your travel dates.From grand colonnaded temples to bustling marketplaces and rural villages, where life exists much as it did thousands of years ago, a cruise along the Nile is like watching 5,000 years of history and culture unfold before your very eyes.• Marvel at the ancient wonders of Cairo, Luxor, Edfu, Kom Ombo, Aswan and Abu Simible Day by Day details Day 1-ArrivalUpon arrival meet & Assist at airport after you finish your formalities you will be escorted to your hotelDay 2- pyramids of Giza & the Egyptian Museum & Old CairoExplore the only existing wonder of the seven wonders of the world the great pyramids of Giza & SphinxEnjoy camel rid for free , then visit the Egyptian museum and Old Cairo after lunch.Day 3-Nile cruise from Luxor After breakfast at your hotel in Cairo you will fly to Luxor Upon arrival to Luxor you will start touring to the East Bank to visit the Karnak temple and Luxor temple.After that move to your Nile cruise and enjoy your lunch and dinner on board.You will stay the coming 4 nights on your cruise all meals are included.Day 4- Valley of the Kings and MoreAfter your breakfast on board you will be guided to the Valley of the Kings in Luxor visit 3 tombs.Enjoy one of the best wonders of ancient Egypt the Valley of the Kings where the ancient Pharaohs were buried. after that move to the temple of Queen Hatshpsut and the Statues of Memnon stop for Photos then back to your cruise, you will start sailing today.Lunch & Dinner on board.Day 5-Story telling Stones-temples on the Nile Sail to Edfu city to visit the best preserved temple in Egypt the temple of God HorusVisit the temple with your guide and then back to your Nile cruise for Lunch, you will arrive Komobo at the sunset.Visit the temple of Kom Ombo and the Museum of the Crocodiles then back to the cruise to have your dinner.Day 6- Aswan & Abu SimbleEnjoy a private trip by private vehicle to Abu Simbl temple enjoy the great masterpiece of King Ramses the great then back to your cruise for lunch after that visit the Philae island dinner on board.Day 7-From Aswan to Cairo by flightIn Cairo you will stay at four-season residenceDay 8- final departureYou will be escorted to the airport by our staff for final departure