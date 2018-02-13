Egypt 12 Days Tour Cairo-Nile Cruise and Sharm El Sheikh Retreat -Airfares Inc

The itinerary Day 1 : Arrival our Staff will meet & assist you to finish all formalities then escort you to your hotel in Cairo.Day 2 : Pyramids of Giza, Saqqara Necropolis Breakfast at the hotel. Meet our guide and depart to visit one of the seven wonders of the ancient world; the Great Khufu’s (Cheops) Pyramid (2690 BC). Continue to explore the rest of the Giza plateau including the sight of Khafre’s Pyramid - Khufu's son, the second-largest Pyramid on Giza site; Mycerinus pyramid the smallest and the famous Sphinx.After then visit Saqqara the step pyramid and many other tombs of the Nobles have lunch break then back to the hotel and overnight. Day 3 : Cairo Sightseeing You will be checking out after breakfast, and transported to the Egyptian Museum, which is famous for its antiques from the Pharaonic periods – dating back some 50 centuries. The museum includes more than 100,000 items in total, and is famous for its Tutankhamen collection. You will also be visiting old Cairo and Khan El Khalili bazaar. overnight CairoDay 4 - From Cairo to Aswan by Air- Nile cruiseYou will be arriving early arrival in Aswan start visiting the Philae island.stay on board all meals included.Day 5- Kom ombo -Edfu temples There will be an early morning sail to Kom Ombo. In Kom Ombo, you will visit the temples of Sobek and Horus. Lunch will be served on board, and can then relax and admire the beautiful scenery along the Nile while sailing to Edfu. In Edfu, you will be taken on a tour by horse-drawn carriage to visit the Temple of Horus. We’ll get back on board and sail to Luxor. Later, you will have dinner and stay overnight at the hotel. Day 6- Luxor - West and East bank Treasures Following breakfast on board, you will disembark and visit the sites on the West Bank, including the Colossi of Memnon, Temple of Queen Hatchepsut, the Valley of the Kings and Karnak temple back to your cruise for lunch break then continue visiting Luxor and Karnak templeDay 7- Luxor / Sharm El Sheikh by AirCheck out from your cruise and by flight to Sharm El Sheikh upon arrival you will be welcomed and escorted to your resort in Sharm El sheikh Day 8-10 - Relax on the Beaches of Sharm El Sheikh You will have three days at leisure. there is many optional to do Go snorkeling or diving in the famous Red Sea, or take a jeep safari to spectacular canyons and mountainsDay 11 from Sharm El Sheikh to Cairo by Aircheckout from your hotel in Sharm El Sheikh then our staff will escort you to the airport to fly back to Cairo.Day 12 Final Departure according to your flight you will be escorted to the airport for final departure