Cairo and Nile Cruise 7-Day Tour with Domestic Flights
Start your tour in Cairo, and spend one day visiting the Pyramids before escaping the city to a relaxing Nile cruise. Visit the sights along the Nile, including many temples and historical sites. Then return to Cairo for your flight home.Day 1 - Cairo Arrive at Cairo airport, and meet your guide. You'll be transferred to your hotel by an air-conditioned van. Check into your hotel.Overnight stay in CairoDay 2 - Pyramids and Cairo City Tour with Camel Ride - (B)After breakfast, meet your guide and your driver to start your tour in Giza in the West bank of the River. Visit the Giza complex of Pyramids and the Sphinx. Enjoy a 15-minute camel ride during the tour, and then visit the Egyptian Museum where you can see the collection of King Tutankhamen before visiting the oldest part of Cairo where you can see the church. Go to Khan El Khailily market, the oldest market in Cairo, before going back to the hotel.Overnight stay in CairoDay 3 - Aswan (B, L, D)After breakfast, check out of your hotel, and be transferred to Cairo airport to catch your flight to Aswan. Upon arrival in Aswan, meet your guide to start your day tour to visit Philae temple by motor boat on the Nile as that temple located on an island. Then visit the Aswan High Dam before being transferred to embark on your Nile cruise. Leave the ship for lunch on the island, and then enjoy a Felucca trip before heading back to the cruise for dinner and overnight on board.Overnight stay in AswanDay 4 - Kom Ombo and Edfu (B, L, D)Have breakfast during the early morning sail to Kom Ombo. From the ship you will walk to Kom Ombo Temple. Back on the boat, sail to Edfu before having lunch on board. Then visit the Temple of Edfu by horse and carriage before cruising to Luxor. Have dinner, and spend the night onboard.Overnight stay in LuxorDay 5 - Luxor (B, L, D)After breakfast, cross to the West bank in Luxor to visit the Valley of the Kings, Mortuary Temple of Hatshepsut, and Colossi of Memnon. Return to the cruise for lunch and dinner.Overnight stay in LuxorDay 6 - Luxor - Cairo - (B, D)After breakfast, disembark the cruise, and cross to the eastern bank of the Nile to see the temples of Karnak and Luxor. Luxor Temple was built for the worship of god Amon Ra. Karnak temples include several temples and begins with the spectacular avenue of Rams. Transfer to Luxor airport for your flight to Cairo. Overnight stay in CairoDay 7 - Departure - (B)After breakfast, check out of your hotel for a transfer to Cairo airport for your flight back home.
Exploring the Nile in Style Deluxe Nile Cruise Ex Aswan to Luxor
Day 01: Nile Cruise & Aswan , Upon arrival to Aswan Station you will meet with our representative to transfer you to your Nile Cruise for embarkation. Then you will be visiting the High Dam, and the Granite Quarries. Sail on the Nile by felucca around Kitchener's Island. Overnight on Board. Overnight – Nile Cruise (.L.D).Meals plan: Lunch, Dinner. Day 02: Nile Cruise Early morning sail to Kom Ombo. Breakfast on board. Visit the Ptolemaic Temple shared by the two gods Sobek and Harories in Kom Ombo. Sail to Edfu. Lunch on Board. Visit the Temple of Horus. Sail to Luxor. Dinner and Overnight on board Overnight – Nile Cruise (B.L.D).Meals plan: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner. Day 03: Nile Cruise Breakfast on Board.& Lunch on board crossing Esna Water Lock . reaching Luxor start your tour visiting the Karnak Temple,is one of the greatest architectural achievements of antiquity. Then visit the Temple of Luxor, which was started by Amenhotep III and completed by Ramses II. then Dinner on board & Galabiya party. Overnight in Luxor. , Overnight – Nile Cruise (B.L.D).Meals plan: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner. Day 04: East Bank after early breakfast.Cross to the West Bank visit the Valley of the Kings, where tombs of 64 Pharaohs have been discovered, the Temple of Queen Hatshepsut at Deir El Bahari and the Colossi of Memnon facing the Nile. to your Cruisefor a wash and freshen up11.00 Disembarkation Cruise & check out with luggage Meet with our tour manager in Luxor to transfer you. Luxor Station or airport – (B.).Meals plan: Breakfast,
5-Day 4-Night Nile Cruise from Luxor to Aswan
Day 1: Depart from Luxor (L,D)On arrival in Luxor, meet your tour representative for the start of your tour of the West Bank. Luxor has often been called the world's greatest open-air museum, and the number of preserved monuments are unparalleled anywhere else in the world. Stroll around the ruins at the Valley of the Kings, used primarily for the burials of pharaohs. Admire the massive stone statues of the Colossi of Memnon, and the mortuary temples of the Temple of Hatshepsut. You will board your 5-star Nile River cruise boat in time for lunch, and enjoy afternoon tea as you relax before an evening dinner and belly dance show.Day 2: Luxor - Esna (B,L,D)After breakfast, tour the East Bank of Luxor and visit the Temple of Luxor, built by Amenhotep III from Nubian sandstone. You will also visit the other great monument of the East Bank, Karnak Temple, said to be the 2nd most visited site in Egypt after the Pyramids of Giza. Enjoy lunch onboard, and set sail for Esna. Afternoon tea will be served, and in the evening you can dance the night away to a disco party.Day 3: Edfu – Kom Ombo (B,L,D)Today you will tour Edfu, site of the Ptolemaic Temple of Horus. Visit the temple and ancient settlement, known in Roman times as Apollinòpolis. Then, set sail for Kom Ombo as you enjoy lunch onboard. Disembark to explore Kom Ombo Temple, located on a bend in the Nile where, in ancient times, sacred crocodiles are said to have basked in the sun. The temple is dedicated to the crocodile-god Sobek, and the falcon-god Haroeris. Return to your boat for an onboard dinner and galabeya party. Overnight on board in Kom Ombo.Day 4: Aswan (B,L,D)Sail to Aswan to see the High Dama and the Temple of Philae. Dedicated to the love goddess Isis, the temple is only accessible by boat and was turned into a church of St. Stephen under Emperor Justinian. Lunch will be served on the boat. Afternoon tea and dinner will be served back on your cruise boat as you overnight onboard in Aswan.Day 5: Aswan - Departure (B)Following breakfast, disembark for the transfer to Aswan Airport. An optional trip to Abu Simbel by plane can be arranged on request.Please note: this itinerary is subject to change for reasons beyond the supplier's control.
4-Night, 5-Star Nile Cruise from Luxor to Aswan
Enjoy Egypt's brilliant sun and blue skies as you sail along the Nile in 5-star luxury with professional Egyptologist guide. Besides visiting the highlights of Aswan, Luxor, Edfu, and Kom Ombo, you'll enjoy three delicious meals a day plus evening entertainment on board this classic Nile cruise. A day trip to the temples of Ramses II at Abu Simbel is available as an additional extra, allowing for an additional day in Aswan. Day 1: Luxor (L, D) Your driver will meet you at Luxor airport or train station, or collect you from your Luxor hotel, in the morning, and you'll board your 5-star cruise ship in time for lunch. In the afternoon, visit Luxor's East Bank and the temples of Karnak and Luxor: after dinner on board, there's a disco in the lounge bar. Alternatively, visit the Sound and Light Show at Karnak Temple (additional charges apply). Overnight on board in Luxor Day 2: Luxor – Edfu (B, L, D) After breakfast on board, it's time to discover Luxor's West Bank, with a whirlwind visit to the Valley of the Kings, the Temple of Hatshepsut, and the Colossi of Memnon. You'll be back on boat in time for lunch, after which you'll sail to Edfu via Esna. Enjoy dinner and a disco on board. Overnight on board in Edfu Day 3: Edfu – Aswan (B, L, D) After breakfast on board, the day begins with a visit to the Temple of Horus at Edfu, before returning to the boat to sail to Kom Ombo. Enjoy lunch on board, before arriving in Kom Ombo and visiting its fascinating double temple. You'll cruise to Aswan, arriving in time for a Middle Eastern buffet on board and an Egyptian costume party. Overnight on board in Aswan Day 4: Aswan (B, L, D) Should you wish, you can choose an optional day tour to the Abu Simbel Temples, in which case the Aswan itinerary will move to day 5. After breakfast on board, enjoy a tour of the highlights of Aswan, including the Unfinished Obelisk, the Aswan High Dam, and Philae Temple, before returning to your boat for lunch. Sail the Nile on a traditional felucca - you can also opt to tour a traditional Nubian village by motorboat for an extra charge. Finally, feast on your final on-board dinner and an extravaganza of Nubian music, Nubian dance, and belly dancing, complete with Egyptian costume party. Overnight on board in Aswan Day 5: Aswan (B) After breakfast on board your ship, you'll disembark. If you added the optional day tour to the Abu Simbel Temples on day 4, you'll spend day 5 enjoying the highlights of Aswan with a felucca ride on the Nile before transferring in the late afternoon to an Aswan hotel, the airport, or the train station. If you didn't, you'll be transferred early in the day to your next destination, be that the airport, the train station, or an Aswan hotel.
Egypt Highlights Tour with Nile Cruise in 7 Days All Inclusive Flights and Guide
Day 1- Arrival to Egypt Upon arrival in Egypt our representative will meet and assist you in getting your entry visa of Egypt then you will be escorted to your hotel in Cairo.Day 2- Discover The Pyramids of Giza and CairoAfter your breakfast at your hotel, you will be guided to visit the great Pyramids of Giza and Sphinx.the only standing wonder of the ancient seven wonders of the world, Ride a camel in the desert of the PyramidAfter that visit the Egyptian museum to discover the treasures of King Tutankhamun the golden boyof the Pharaohs and thousands of the treasures of the Pharaohs that displayed at the Museum.After that have Lunch continue touring to Coptic Cairo to follow the footprints of Jesus Christ and visit the oldest Churches of Cairo after that move to other face of Cairo to explore Islamic and Medieval Cairo enjoy the old Mosques and the bustling Bazaars.back to your hotel for overnightDay 3- Nile cruise explore Aswan-fly from Cairo to Aswan flight includedBreakfast at your hotel then fly to the incredible Aswan, upon arrival to Aswan your guide will meet you to startyour Sightseeing tour in Aswan to explore the impressive temples of ancient Egypt.Visit Philae island temples on the Nile by Nubian Motor boat to explore the temple of Goddess Isis one ofThe major sites of UNESCO in Egypt After your Visit to the temple you will be escorted to your Nile cruise to stay 3 nights full board.Day4- Discover the temples of Ancient Egypt. The first stop for your cruise adventure is to Visit the temple of Kom ombo of God Sobek the Crocodile God also visit the Crocodiles Museum see the Mummies of the Crocodiles that was discovered in the temple. After that back to your cruise to sail towards Edfu city visit the Falcon temple. This temple dedicated to the Falcon God Horus the best preserved temple in Egypt. Enjoy your Lunch and Dinner on board. Day5- Valley of the Kings and Luxor TemplesBe ready to explore the amazing Valley of the King’s tombs, 62 great Pharaohs were buried then visit Hatshepsut temple,lunch break then visit the Karnak temple of God Amun and Luxor temple dinner on boardDay6-Fly from Luxor to Cairo flight included.Fly from Luxor to Cairo upon arrival you will be escorted to to your hotel in Cairo overnight.Day 7-Final DepartureAccording to your flight details we will transfer you to the airport for final departure
4-Night Nile Cruise from Luxor to Aswan with Private Guide
Day 1: Arrival in Luxor, West Bank Tour (L, D)Meet a guide at the Luxor airport or Luxor train station, then cross the River Nile to the West Bank, where the Valley of the Kings awaits. Visit the tombs of the kings from the New Kingdom period, then head to the Valley of the Queens to see the Temple of Queen Hatshepsut and Goddess Hathor at Deir el-Bahari. Return to the East Bank and transfer to the cruise ship for lunch and afternoon tea. In the evening, enjoy dinner on board followed by a belly dancing show. Overnight on board in Luxor. Day 2: Luxor, East Bank Tour (B, L, D)After breakfast, visit the East Bank of Luxor to see the Temple of Karnak and the Luxor Temple, two of Luxor's most dramatic sites. Enjoy lunch on board, then sail to Esna and cross Esna lock. Pause for afternoon tea before joining the boat's disco party. Overnight on board in Esna. Day 3: Edfu Temple, Kom Ombo (B, L, D)Have breakfast on board, then visit the Temple of Edfu by horse-drawn carriage. Set sail for the Temple of Kom Ombo while you eat lunch on board. Walk from the cruise to the Temple of Kom Obmo, which is dedicated to the gods Sobek and Haroeies. Following your tour of the Temple of Kom Ombo, enjoy afternoon tea, dinner on board, and a Galabeya party. Overnight on board in Kom Ombo. Day 4: Aswan and Philae (B, L, D)Start the day with breakfast on board, sail to Aswan, then visit the High Dam, the Granite Quarries, and the unfinished obelisk. Ride a motor boat to Philae Temple, before heading back to the cruise boat for lunch. Sail to Kitchener's Island and Elephantine Island on a traditional felucca sailboat, then return to the ship for afternoon tea and dinner. Overnight on board in Aswan.Day 5: Departure from Aswan (B)Disembark after breakfast on board, then spend a free morning or book a trip to Abu Simbel by plane. This cruise concludes with transfer to Aswan airport, Aswan train station, or an Aswan Hotel.