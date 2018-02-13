4-Night, 5-Star Nile Cruise from Luxor to Aswan

Enjoy Egypt's brilliant sun and blue skies as you sail along the Nile in 5-star luxury with professional Egyptologist guide. Besides visiting the highlights of Aswan, Luxor, Edfu, and Kom Ombo, you'll enjoy three delicious meals a day plus evening entertainment on board this classic Nile cruise. A day trip to the temples of Ramses II at Abu Simbel is available as an additional extra, allowing for an additional day in Aswan. Day 1: Luxor (L, D) Your driver will meet you at Luxor airport or train station, or collect you from your Luxor hotel, in the morning, and you'll board your 5-star cruise ship in time for lunch. In the afternoon, visit Luxor's East Bank and the temples of Karnak and Luxor: after dinner on board, there's a disco in the lounge bar. Alternatively, visit the Sound and Light Show at Karnak Temple (additional charges apply). Overnight on board in Luxor Day 2: Luxor – Edfu (B, L, D) After breakfast on board, it's time to discover Luxor's West Bank, with a whirlwind visit to the Valley of the Kings, the Temple of Hatshepsut, and the Colossi of Memnon. You'll be back on boat in time for lunch, after which you'll sail to Edfu via Esna. Enjoy dinner and a disco on board. Overnight on board in Edfu Day 3: Edfu – Aswan (B, L, D) After breakfast on board, the day begins with a visit to the Temple of Horus at Edfu, before returning to the boat to sail to Kom Ombo. Enjoy lunch on board, before arriving in Kom Ombo and visiting its fascinating double temple. You'll cruise to Aswan, arriving in time for a Middle Eastern buffet on board and an Egyptian costume party. Overnight on board in Aswan Day 4: Aswan (B, L, D) Should you wish, you can choose an optional day tour to the Abu Simbel Temples, in which case the Aswan itinerary will move to day 5. After breakfast on board, enjoy a tour of the highlights of Aswan, including the Unfinished Obelisk, the Aswan High Dam, and Philae Temple, before returning to your boat for lunch. Sail the Nile on a traditional felucca - you can also opt to tour a traditional Nubian village by motorboat for an extra charge. Finally, feast on your final on-board dinner and an extravaganza of Nubian music, Nubian dance, and belly dancing, complete with Egyptian costume party. Overnight on board in Aswan Day 5: Aswan (B) After breakfast on board your ship, you'll disembark. If you added the optional day tour to the Abu Simbel Temples on day 4, you'll spend day 5 enjoying the highlights of Aswan with a felucca ride on the Nile before transferring in the late afternoon to an Aswan hotel, the airport, or the train station. If you didn't, you'll be transferred early in the day to your next destination, be that the airport, the train station, or an Aswan hotel.