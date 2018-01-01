Welcome to Rosetta
Today its backwater appeal strikes a contrast with the modern hustle of nearby Alexandria. The citrus groves have mostly disappeared, but some restored mansions are open to visitors. The unpaved streets are packed with donkeys pulling overloaded carts, and the souq area has an atmosphere of centuries past, with basket-weavers artfully working fronds and blacksmiths hammering away in medieval-looking shopfronts.
Private Rosetta Day tour from Alexandria With Guide
our tours guide will meet you in your hotel in Alexandria. You will drive by a modern air-conditioned vehicle to Rosetta which is considered as a large open-air museum for Islamic architecture. the Islamic monuments in Rosetta does not exist in any other city allover Egypt, except for Cairo. Rosetta is famous for the architecture that dates back to the 18th century. In the Rosetta museum, you will get to explore a lot of historic information about the French invasion to Egypt, Napoleon’s expidition as well as the British campaign. After your rosetta museum visit, enjoy a walk in the famous street full of houses that dates back to the 18th century. Rosetta is one of the few cities remaining where houses of ancient islamic architecture style still exists. Afterwards, you will get to visit the citadel of Qaitbay in Rosetta where the famous Rosetta stone was found. At the end, you will get to see the meeting point of the nile and the sea which is considered a very remarkable thing to see. When your Rosetta day tour is finished, you will start your journey back to Alexandria.
Day 1: Arrive in Cairo airport, meet and assist transfer to your hotel with A/C van overnight at the hotel. Day 2: Pyramids and Cairo Sightseeing After breakfast will accompanied by your guide to Giza Plateau to visit one of the seven wonders of the ancient world Great Pyramids of Cheops, Chefren and Mykerinus, Sphinx and Valley temple facing the great statue. Then transfer to enjoyEgyptian Museum, Treasures room for the child king Tutankhamen . Back to hotel overnight in Cairo. Day 3: The Virgin Mary Tree Church After breakfast you will be accompanied by your personal guide to start the Holy Family Journey in Egypt, your first stop will be at the town of In the incoherent district of El-Mataria, in Cairo, Overnight stay in Cairo. Day 4- Wadi El Natroun Monasteries After breakfast you will be accompanied by your personal guide to visit Wadi Natroun a desert area said to have been blessed by the Christ. The Holy Family crossed the western branch of the river Nile (Rosetta branch) to the south to Wadi AL-Natrun. " Der El Baramus , Deir Anba , Abu Makar Monastery and Deir El-Suryani Overnight stay in Cairo. Day 5- Cairo Churches Breakfast at your hotel in Cairo, you will be accompanied by your personal guide to visit Cairo churches, Overnight stay in Cairo. Day 6- St.Simon Monastery & Virgin Mary church , Later, you will be transferred to Ramsis railway station to board the sleeper train to Aswan-dinner will be served on board. Overnight inside your compartment. Day 7: Aswan Nile Cruise Tours Aswan city tour to visit High Dam , Temple of Philae and Unfinished Obelisk. overnight in Aswan. Day 8: Sail to Kom Ombo and Edfu Temples , overnight on board. Day 9- Luxor Nile Cruise Tours sail to Luxor, then visit the West Bank of Luxor Valley of the Kings , The temple of Queen Hatshepsut at El-Deir El-Bahari & the Colossi of Memnon , overnight in Luxor. Day 10: Visit the East Bank of Luxor " Karnak Temple and Luxor Temple " then you will be transferred to Luxor train station " Train back to Cairo , Overnight at the train . Day 11- Arrival Cairo free day to relax . Day 12 - Overnight tour to Saint Catherine and Prophet Moses Mountain . will pick you up from your hotel in Cairo at 6 pm by a modern air-conditioned vehicle to drive to St.Catheine, takes about 7 hours driving Overnight in the way . Day-13- Start climbing the Moses Mountain begins at 2:00 am hike the mountain in darkness to Witness sunrise from The Top of Moses Mountain then you will visit Saint Catherine Monastery after lunch time them drive back to Cairo , Overnight at Cairo Day 14- Free day by yourself walking a round the city .Day 15- Final Departure flight back home .
Day 1: Arrival Cairo - Welcome to land of the Pharaoh’s Day 2: Pyramids and Cairo Sightseeing After breakfast you will be accompanied by your personal guide to Giza Plateau to visit one of the seven wonders of the ancient world, the Great Pyramids of Giza famous Sphinx, and Valley Temple facing the great statue. Then transfer to Visit the Egyptian Museum & Treasures room for the child king Tutankamon . Continue driving to Islamic Cairo, where you will be able to explore Khan El Khalili. Cairo’s old bazaar.. Back to hotel and overnight in Cairo. Day 3: Tel Basta & Belbis After breakfast you will be accompanied by your personal guide to start the Holy Family Journey in Egypt, your first stop will be at the town of Babastis; It is now known as Tel- Basta, about 100 Kms north-east of Cairo, there Jesus gushed forth a spring of water to drink, you will visit the holy well, then you will visit Belbeis (ancient Philippos). The Holy Family made their way north-eastwards to Belbeis at a distance of about 55 kms from Cairo. They rested there in the shade of a tree which came to be called, "The Virgin Mary's Tree' at its place you there are Saint George Church, which you will visit and then back to Cairo. Lunch at Local restaurant and back to your hotel. Overnight stay in Cairo. Day 4: Sakha & Samanoud :You will visit Virgin Mary Church, a place renowned for its Christian community in the Middle Ages. Also you will see the foot print of Jesus Christ. Then transfer to Samanoud where the holy family crossed the River Nile to the city of Samanoud inside the Delta and they were received by its people in a pleasant way, and so the people were blessed by Jesus Christ. There you will visit Saint Abanoub Chursh. There is also, a holy well where the holy family had drunk from it Day 5: Wadi Natroun visit Wadi Natroun a desert area said to have been blessed by the Christ. The Holy Family crossed the western branch of the river Nile (Rosetta branch) to the south to Wadi AL-Natrun. According to tradition the Virgin Mary and her son the child Jesus Christ, hid in that valley during their trip to Egypt, and Jesus Christ blessed the four directions of the valley. Wadi Al- Natroun is considered one of the most famous valleys in Egypt Day 6: Cairo Churches , visit Cairo churches, start by the Hanging Church and St. Sergius, then continue to see the Church of St. George Day 7: Cairo to Minya Tour Day 8: Minya - Dandara - Luxor Day 9: Luxor Nile Cruise Tours Day 10: Luxor Nile Cruise Excursions Day 11: Edfu and Kom Ombo Temples Day 12: Aswan Nile Cruise Tour Day 13: Aswan - Train to Cairo Day 14: Cairo Optional Excursions Day 15: Cairo - Fly Back Home
Day 1: Arrival Cairo our guid meet and assist you at Cairo International Airport and then he will escort you to the hotel Day 2: Pyramids and Cairo you will visit Giza Plateau to visit one of the seven wonders of the ancient world, the Great Pyramids of Cheops, Chefren and Mykerinus, famous Sphinx, Egyptian Museum,and Islamic Cairo Day 3: Tel Basta & Belbis start the Holy Family Journey in Egypt, your first stop will be at the town of Babastis, there Jesus gushed forth a spring of water to drink, you will visit the holy well, then you will visit Belbeis They rested there in the shade of a tree which came to be called, “The Virgin Mary’s Day 4: you will enjoy the trip to Sakha You will visit Virgin Mary Church, . Also you will see the foot print of Jesus Christ. Then transfer to Samanoud where the holy family crossed the River Nile to the city of Samanoud Day 5: visit Wadi Natroun a desert area said to have been blessed by the Christ. The Holy Family crossed the western branch of the river Nile (Rosetta branch) to the south to Wadi AL-Natrun. According to tradition the Virgin Mary and her son the child Jesus Christ, hid in that valley during their trip to Egypt, and Jesus Christ blessed the four directions of the valley. Day 6: visit Cairo churches, start by the Hanging Church and St. Sergius, and St. George as well as the Fortress of Babylon in Old Cairo, transfer to Mostorod to see virgin Mary Church Day 7: Cairo to Minya Tour you will enjoy The holy Family Trip to South Egypt. The Holy Family moved to the south in a boat on the River Nile at a place where the church of Holy virgin Mary now lies at Maadi. The Holy Family travelled in a boat on the Nile from this place towards the south (Upper Egypt). You will transfer South to EL Minya about 3 hours, arrive El Minya, see the beautiful church hewn out of the cliff beside the river at Gabal Al-Teir in Minya. Day 8: Minya – Dandara – Luxor Breakfast at your hotel in Minya and continue the route of the Holy family by visiting The White Monastery, . Enjoy your trip to the Monastery of Al Muharraq in Assiut It was built around the area where the Holy Family remained just over 6 months. Their time was spent mainly in a cave which became, in the Coptic era, the altar of the Church of Virgin Mary. End of Holy family route, continue your way to Luxor about 05 hours driving, in the way you will stop at Danadara Temple in Qena, Day 9: Luxor Nile Cruise Tours Embarkation Before lunch-Visit Temeples OF East Bank DAY 10 Visit West Bank,Afternoon Sail TO Edfu Via Esna - Overnight AT Edfu Day11 Visit Temple OF Edfu-Sail TO KOM-OMBO-Visit Temple OF KOM-OMBO- Sail TO Aswan Day12 Visit Philae Temple & High Dam Day13 Check Out After Breakfast Day 14: Cairo Optional Excursions Day 15: Cairo – Fly Back Home