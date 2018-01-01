Welcome to Misahuallí
However, the region's Aeropuerto Jumandy actually means that for those flying from Quito, you'll likely hit Misahuallí before you reach Tena. And many prefer this diminutive but spirited village over Tena as a base for exploring the Río Napo and its jungle. Traveller facilities are good, with several key tour operators stationed here.
Be aware that the surrounding area has been colonized for decades, which means wildlife has diminished greatly.
Top experiences in Misahuallí
Misahuallí activities
3-Day Amazon Napo Adventure from Quito
Day 1: (D)Afternoon pick up in your hotel in Quito or close to the Quito airport, 4-hour drive. Arrival at the Lodge. You can relax for a while in the beautiful and spacious common areas. The lodge is built in a rustic native design surrounded by gardens with colorful and big jungle plants and flowers. Later a delicious dinner will be served in a romantic candlelight-setting at the restaurant. Afterwards we will enjoy a special welcome drink and a relaxing chat with the administrator to coordinate and discuss next day’s activities. Day 2: 'Latas' Falls, Jungle Trekking Primary and Secondary Forest (B,L,D)After breakfast we depart by canoe upstream for 10 minutes, arriving a small shore where we begin a short walk for one hour. In here we'll appreciate the jungle’s secondary forest with diverse flora and fauna species. After our short hike, we’ll find ourselves in a breathtaking cascade “La Cascada de Latas”. We’ll have a refreshing bath in its clear crystal waters and enjoy the surrounding views. We return along the same way to have lunch at the lodge. After lunch we put on our rubber boots to start an exciting walk in the jungle’s primary forest. Get ready to find the secret wonders of the mysterious Amazon jungle, discover amazing plant species with medicinal properties, which will be explained in detail by our expert native guide; their characteristics and how the jungle inhabitants used them in ancient times. We’ll also observe a great variety of insects, small groups of monkeys weaving around the giant trees, although we will need some luck to find them. After about 3-hour of walking we will arrive at the Lodge again. At night, dinner and a deserved rest. Day 3: (B)After breakfast the tour will end. Morning or afternoon departure, to be decided with the lodge and driver. You will return to Quito. End of program.Optional 4-Day/3-Night Extension (additional cost):Day 4: Animal Rescue Center, Indigenous Family Visit, Handmade Chocolate (B,L,D)After breakfast, we start with a canoe ride down the imposing Napo River and after a short hike we'll arrive in Misahualli. We’ll continue our canoe ride until we reach the Arajuno River. Here we will visit the Animal Rescue Center “AmaZOOnico”. This is an organization dedicated to the rescue of wild animals and restoring them into their natural habitat. Observe a great variety of species such as toucans, parrots, all kind of monkeys, Ocelots, Capybaras and much more. Enjoy a healthy lunch by the river shore, picnic style. Afterwards, we can swim in the refreshing river waters. On the way back, visit a native Quichua family who will show us their ancient costumes like gold washing, pottery techniques and the making process of the typical drink “chicha” made of yuca, and blowpipe hunting. After dinner at the lodge, we'll make chocolate.
Amazon Experience with Cotococha Lodge - 4 days
Day 1: Quito – Papallacta – Cotococha From Quito, you travel to Papallacta for a moment of ultimate relaxation in its naturally heated hot springs. A beautiful drive through the stunning Andean Mountains brings you to Cotococha Amazon Lodge, where you are welcomed by the friendly staff. Here, you can enjoy the swimming pool, Jacuzzi, and other facilities until a delicious dinner is served in the restaurant. (Dinner included) Day 2: Canoe trip, AmaZOOnico Rescue Center, and Anaconda Island After breakfast, you embark the canoe to travel across the Napo River. Prior to arrival in the village of Misahualli local authorities check your passport for a routine control. After a short walk through the village, the group continues to the AmaZOOnico Rescue Center, dedicated to the rescue and recovery of animals. You learn about the foundation´s work and observe Amazon species, such as toucans, sloths, and monkeys. Subsequently, you enjoy a delightful picnic on the riverbank and search for caimans around Ancaconda Island. This wonderful day ends with a nice dinner and relaxing around the fireplace. (Breakfast, lunch, and dinner included) Day 3: Swimming in the waterfall, Amazon hike, and nocturnal walkA a delicious breakfast prepares you for a short canoe trip and the one-hour hike to the waterfall. Your professional guide leads you through the secondary rainforest and upon arrival at the waterfall ‘La Cascada de Latas’, you can bath in the crystal clear water while enjoying the serene environment. In the afternoon you learn about the local flora and how the Amazon people use particular plants for medicall purposes, during a hike through the primary rainforest. (Breakfast, lunch, and dinner included) **Please note that the activities in the Amazon are subject to change without prior notice due to natural and operational circumstances.** Day 4: Return to Quito The last morning of this Amazon adventure has already arrived. After breakfast, you prepare for the departure of Cotococha Amazon Lodge and your return to Quito, where the tour ends. (Breakfast included)