3-Day Amazon Napo Adventure from Quito

Day 1: (D)Afternoon pick up in your hotel in Quito or close to the Quito airport, 4-hour drive. Arrival at the Lodge. You can relax for a while in the beautiful and spacious common areas. The lodge is built in a rustic native design surrounded by gardens with colorful and big jungle plants and flowers. Later a delicious dinner will be served in a romantic candlelight-setting at the restaurant. Afterwards we will enjoy a special welcome drink and a relaxing chat with the administrator to coordinate and discuss next day’s activities. Day 2: 'Latas' Falls, Jungle Trekking Primary and Secondary Forest (B,L,D)After breakfast we depart by canoe upstream for 10 minutes, arriving a small shore where we begin a short walk for one hour. In here we'll appreciate the jungle’s secondary forest with diverse flora and fauna species. After our short hike, we’ll find ourselves in a breathtaking cascade “La Cascada de Latas”. We’ll have a refreshing bath in its clear crystal waters and enjoy the surrounding views. We return along the same way to have lunch at the lodge. After lunch we put on our rubber boots to start an exciting walk in the jungle’s primary forest. Get ready to find the secret wonders of the mysterious Amazon jungle, discover amazing plant species with medicinal properties, which will be explained in detail by our expert native guide; their characteristics and how the jungle inhabitants used them in ancient times. We’ll also observe a great variety of insects, small groups of monkeys weaving around the giant trees, although we will need some luck to find them. After about 3-hour of walking we will arrive at the Lodge again. At night, dinner and a deserved rest. Day 3: (B)After breakfast the tour will end. Morning or afternoon departure, to be decided with the lodge and driver. You will return to Quito. End of program.Optional 4-Day/3-Night Extension (additional cost):Day 4: Animal Rescue Center, Indigenous Family Visit, Handmade Chocolate (B,L,D)After breakfast, we start with a canoe ride down the imposing Napo River and after a short hike we'll arrive in Misahualli. We’ll continue our canoe ride until we reach the Arajuno River. Here we will visit the Animal Rescue Center “AmaZOOnico”. This is an organization dedicated to the rescue of wild animals and restoring them into their natural habitat. Observe a great variety of species such as toucans, parrots, all kind of monkeys, Ocelots, Capybaras and much more. Enjoy a healthy lunch by the river shore, picnic style. Afterwards, we can swim in the refreshing river waters. On the way back, visit a native Quichua family who will show us their ancient costumes like gold washing, pottery techniques and the making process of the typical drink “chicha” made of yuca, and blowpipe hunting. After dinner at the lodge, we'll make chocolate.