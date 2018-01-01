Welcome to Macas

Bienvenidos to a jungle town with few tourist trappings: clamoring markets, huecos (basic hole-in-the-wall eateries) and glass-and-concrete houses are the first impressions of Macas. It gets better. A couple of good hotels and restaurants make this the best base for tours into the least-explored corners of the Ecuadorian rainforest – including opportunities to visit the Shuar and Achuar indigenous groups. The longest continuous stretch of white water in the country also lures kayakers. Untrammeled as the nearby nature might be, Macas itself is the brashly modern provincial capital of Morona-Santiago. Tribesmen wear traditional beads over Nike T-shirts, and trucks overloaded with jungle produce honk on traffic-clogged streets that keep thoughts of rivers at bay. It's raucous, and raw – but it's real.