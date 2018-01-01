Welcome to Manta
Private Tour: Fishermen and Pacoche Humid Forest Walking Tour
Starting your tour early in the morning we'll visit the fish-market of Manta where you can see the fishermen coming in after doing their morning fishing, unload their catch and prepare them for sales.There is a very wide variety of catch here in Manta and it is quite a show to watch. At the same place you will be able to see the construction and repairing of large wooden fishing boats.Next, go to the Pacoche Humid Forest where you'll go on a 1.15-hour walk through the forest with a nature guide. Time to enjoy a well deserve typical lunch after your walking tour in the forest (lunch not included).Then, a visit to the Ciudad Alfaro and the Montecristi handicraft shops (where you will find Panama hats and typical crafts).It cannot be guaranteed, but on days when cruise ships come to Manta, they almost always have demonstrations of how the Panama hats are made at the Ciudad Alfaro.
Beach Wedding Ceremony from Quito
Day 1: Quito - Manta - Venue (L,D)Leaving from Quito to the airport. Arrival in Manta, visit of the small town of Montecristi.Transfer to the venue. Visit of the surroundings and one couple-massage in your suite. Flowers in your suite.Day 2 - Wedding Day (B,L,D) After breakfast. Preparation of the bride and groom. Photo-shoot at on amazing beach (optional)Ceremony approximately at 3:30pm. Romantic 4-course dinner with decoration of the place, candles and two favors.Day 3 - Full day activity - Quito (B,D)After breakfast, Isla de la Plata or Agua Blanca community - flight back to QuitoTransfer out to your hotel in Quito.
From Cacao to Chocolate: Private Tour in Manta
Visit of a garden center of Creole Cocoa, the only ones to be authorized to grow this type of cocoa. It can only be visited from Monday to Friday.Visit of a plantation in Río Chico where the national cocoa of fine aroma is cultivated. You will also see lemon, orange and coconut plantations.Visit of a handcraft brewing factory and taste some beer. Only available on Saturday and Sunday.Enjoy a typical lunch of the region.Visit of a Cocoa Association where you'll discover the process after the harvest (drying, fermenting, storing and exporting).Share experiences with the local community during the preparation of chocolate from national creole cocoa beans of fine aroma.