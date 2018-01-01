Private Tour: Fishermen and Pacoche Humid Forest Walking Tour

Starting your tour early in the morning we'll visit the fish-market of Manta where you can see the fishermen coming in after doing their morning fishing, unload their catch and prepare them for sales.There is a very wide variety of catch here in Manta and it is quite a show to watch. At the same place you will be able to see the construction and repairing of large wooden fishing boats.Next, go to the Pacoche Humid Forest where you'll go on a 1.15-hour walk through the forest with a nature guide. Time to enjoy a well deserve typical lunch after your walking tour in the forest (lunch not included).Then, a visit to the Ciudad Alfaro and the Montecristi handicraft shops (where you will find Panama hats and typical crafts).It cannot be guaranteed, but on days when cruise ships come to Manta, they almost always have demonstrations of how the Panama hats are made at the Ciudad Alfaro.