Welcome to Atacames

It's hard to 'get' Atacames. The beach is just OK, the town is dirty, kind of dangerous and crowded as hell, and still serranos (highlanders) love it for the partying, the beachfront ceviche stalls and the easy trips to nearby beaches. If you want to get down to all-night reggaeton and cheap drinks, this is a good spot. If not, head further south for better beaches, bigger waves and more relaxation.