Welcome to Tulcán

The busy highland city of Tulcán is the last Ecuadorian stop for visitors headed overland to Colombia. For a border town, especially when compared to Huaquillas on the Peruvian border, Tulcán – with its narrow pedestrian-filled streets, everyday commercial vibe and topiary gardens – feels like Paris. Let's not get carried away, though: other than the uber-cool cemetery, there's no real reason to visit this provincial capital other than to cross the border. Running parallel to one another for several kilometers, Calles Bolívar and Sucre have the majority of hotels, restaurants and shops.