13-Day Small-Group Tour of Timor
Day 1 - Arrival Dili (D)Upon your arrival in Timor, your English-speaking guide will meet you at Nicolau Lombardo Airport and set the scene introducing you to the recent history of resistance in this amazing half island.Overnight at Portuguese Hotel (3 star)Day 2 - Baucau (B, L, D)The fascinating story continues while you explore Dili from the panorama of Cristo Rei, the white sand of Areia Branca. Your tour guide will share their knowledge of Timor-Leste’s history and culture. After lunch it’s off to Baucau, Timor-Leste’s second largest city, which will include a 3-hour stunning coastal drive.Overnight at Pousada Baucau (3 star)Day 3 and 4 - Luro (B, L, D)Today, you will meet individuals at the Luro village who will open their homes to visitors and share the delights of traditional Timorese culture, dance, song, and food. After a 2-hour hike to Mt Huffa Huffa, wind your way down through rice paddies and be rewarded by a traditional meal.2 nights at Traditional Homestay (3 star)Day 5 - Tutuala Beach (B, L, D)Travel 3 hours to the very eastern tip of Timor. Take a short boat ride with local fishermen to the sacred island of Jaco.Overnight in a Beach Guesthouse (3 star)Day 6 - Com Fishing Village (B, L, D)In the morning, take a 1.5-hour hike to view ancient cave art. After a short drive, arrive at the sleepy fishing village of Com.Overnight at Beach Bungalow (3 star)Day 7 and 8 - Loi Hunu (B, L, D)Travel via Baucau into the mountains before arriving at the guesthouse in the middle of resistance country. On the eighth day, take a 5-hour hike deep into the mountains to discover Mundo Perdido, the lost land.2 nights at Mountain Guesthouse (3 star)Day 9 - Same (B, L, D)Travel down to the South Coast. Stay at the base of the mountains and learn about Dom Bom Ventura, Timor’s revolutionary who led the losing battle to rid the country of its Portuguese invaders.Overnight at Gia Ria Guesthouse (3 star)Day 10 - Hatu Builico (B, L, D)Travel up to Timor’s highest village as you prepare for a dawn climb to the summit of Mt Ramelau, Timor’s tallest mountain.Overnight at Mountain Guesthouse (3 star)Day 11 - Maubisse (B, L, D)Visit a traditional village and participate in the traditional welcome ceremony. Learn about the various seasonal ceremonies. Then, visit a local coffee farm and sample Timor’s famous organic coffee.Overnight at Portuguese Style Pousada (3 star)Day 12 - Dili (B, L, D)Enjoy the long drive back to Dili.Overnight at Portuguese Hotel (3 star)Day 13 - Departure (B)Following breakfast, you will be transferred to the airport for your onward flight.
8-Day Timor Explorer Tour
This 8 day gives travellers the full Timor Leste experience starting out with a Dili City Tour. Exploring East Timor’s laid-back capital of Dili, which has sprung to life since independence in 2002. Departing Dili we travel east along the spectacular ocean road stopping for some crocodile feeding in Metinaro, arriving in Baucau, Timor-Leste’s second largest city. Taking a walking tour of the “Old Town” exploring the Portuguese influenced town. Then on to the 7 Tunnels built by the Japanese during WW2 arriving in Loihuno, set amongst the forests, waterfalls, resistance hideouts, and the Mundo Perdido (“Lost World”) Mountain Range. We take a short trek up to limestone caves continuing on to the tiny seaside village of Com on the fringes of the Nino Konis Santana Marine & Terrestrial National Park, and Jaco Island, visiting the ancient cave paintings at Iii Kere-Kere and the numerous stone sarcophagi and animistic shrines throughout the Los Palso district. Travelling back to Dili and onto Atauro Island in the Wetar Strait well known for dolphin and whale activities, Island time now kicks in.The Island is alive with soft coral and tropical sea life. Take a leisurely dip in the water, or vigorously swim around our pristine private beaches. Swim or float on the crystal clear waters or let one of the experienced Island guides take you away to a few favourite sites. For an added cost, the Island staff will assist you in organizing your island activities that include: * guided snorkelling or scuba diving* Hiking & trekking* Tiga Roda Village Tour* Offshore Fishing* Massage* Dolphin & Whale Watching* 4X4 Tours* Mountain Bike ToursA buffet dinner is served at the lodge or you can choose to visit the Local “Italian Restaurant” in the village of Villa.We travel back to Dili, were you have the choice to explore more of the city and do some shopping or enjoy the beach and café strip before departing Dili in the morning.