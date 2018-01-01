13-Day Small-Group Tour of Timor

Day 1 - Arrival Dili (D)Upon your arrival in Timor, your English-speaking guide will meet you at Nicolau Lombardo Airport and set the scene introducing you to the recent history of resistance in this amazing half island.Overnight at Portuguese Hotel (3 star)Day 2 - Baucau (B, L, D)The fascinating story continues while you explore Dili from the panorama of Cristo Rei, the white sand of Areia Branca. Your tour guide will share their knowledge of Timor-Leste’s history and culture. After lunch it’s off to Baucau, Timor-Leste’s second largest city, which will include a 3-hour stunning coastal drive.Overnight at Pousada Baucau (3 star)Day 3 and 4 - Luro (B, L, D)Today, you will meet individuals at the Luro village who will open their homes to visitors and share the delights of traditional Timorese culture, dance, song, and food. After a 2-hour hike to Mt Huffa Huffa, wind your way down through rice paddies and be rewarded by a traditional meal.2 nights at Traditional Homestay (3 star)Day 5 - Tutuala Beach (B, L, D)Travel 3 hours to the very eastern tip of Timor. Take a short boat ride with local fishermen to the sacred island of Jaco.Overnight in a Beach Guesthouse (3 star)Day 6 - Com Fishing Village (B, L, D)In the morning, take a 1.5-hour hike to view ancient cave art. After a short drive, arrive at the sleepy fishing village of Com.Overnight at Beach Bungalow (3 star)Day 7 and 8 - Loi Hunu (B, L, D)Travel via Baucau into the mountains before arriving at the guesthouse in the middle of resistance country. On the eighth day, take a 5-hour hike deep into the mountains to discover Mundo Perdido, the lost land.2 nights at Mountain Guesthouse (3 star)Day 9 - Same (B, L, D)Travel down to the South Coast. Stay at the base of the mountains and learn about Dom Bom Ventura, Timor’s revolutionary who led the losing battle to rid the country of its Portuguese invaders.Overnight at Gia Ria Guesthouse (3 star)Day 10 - Hatu Builico (B, L, D)Travel up to Timor’s highest village as you prepare for a dawn climb to the summit of Mt Ramelau, Timor’s tallest mountain.Overnight at Mountain Guesthouse (3 star)Day 11 - Maubisse (B, L, D)Visit a traditional village and participate in the traditional welcome ceremony. Learn about the various seasonal ceremonies. Then, visit a local coffee farm and sample Timor’s famous organic coffee.Overnight at Portuguese Style Pousada (3 star)Day 12 - Dili (B, L, D)Enjoy the long drive back to Dili.Overnight at Portuguese Hotel (3 star)Day 13 - Departure (B)Following breakfast, you will be transferred to the airport for your onward flight.