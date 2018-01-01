Welcome to Eastern Timor-Leste

With your own wheels (or on painfully slow public transport) you’ll stumble across lime-green rice paddies, mangroves and idyllic beaches where buffaloes (and the occasional crocodile) roam. You're essentially on the long road east to check out two things: Mundo Perdido and the resistance centre of Loi Hunu, and the isolated white sands and coral reef of Jaco Island, a short trip from the mainland. En route, you'll pass reminders of the various occupiers of this land, including Portuguese forts and churches, and Japanese WWII hillside tunnels, as well as a monument to three nuns who were murdered by Indonesian militia in 1999. This is also the direction to head for some the country's best diving spots, while Baucau is certainly worth stopping at for its beaches, historic accommodation and lovely pool.