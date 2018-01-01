Welcome to Trafalgar Falls
Your camera will have a lovely affair with these spectacular twin waterfalls about a mile east of the village of Trafalgar. Their easy access puts them on the must-see list of just about every Dominica visitor, so expect crowds unless you're visiting in the low season or early or late in the day.
As a testament to the power of nature, the look of the falls changed when Tropical Storm Erika came through in 2015, causing boulders to shift at the base of the taller fall, thereby unveiling hot sulfur springs that had been buried by a rockslide two decades ago.