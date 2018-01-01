Welcome to Portsmouth

Snuggled against sweeping Prince Rupert Bay, Dominica’s second-largest town still feels rough around the edges, but that should change once a couple of long-planned five-star hotels finally get off the ground. For now, development is focused on the southern township of Picard, home to the Ross University School of Medicine that's a cornerstone of the local economy. There's a good crop of lively restaurants and bars near the slick modern campus.

North of downtown, in an area called Lagoon, the road parallels a wide yellow-sand beach whose funky restaurant-bars get busy on weekends. Ahead awaits the colonial-era Fort Shirley at Cabrits National Park.

Prince Rupert Bay, by the way, was the site of the Battle of the Saints, one of the major battles in Caribbean history, that saw the British navy give the French fleet a drubbing in 1792.

