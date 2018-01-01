Welcome to Portsmouth

Snuggled against sweeping Prince Rupert Bay, Dominica’s second-largest town still feels rough around the edges, but that should change once a couple of long-planned five-star hotels finally get off the ground. For now, development is focused on the southern township of Picard, home to the Ross University School of Medicine that's a cornerstone of the local economy. There's a good crop of lively restaurants and bars near the slick modern campus.

