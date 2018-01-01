Welcome to Portsmouth
North of downtown, in an area called Lagoon, the road parallels a wide yellow-sand beach whose funky restaurant-bars get busy on weekends. Ahead awaits the colonial-era Fort Shirley at Cabrits National Park.
Prince Rupert Bay, by the way, was the site of the Battle of the Saints, one of the major battles in Caribbean history, that saw the British navy give the French fleet a drubbing in 1792.
Top experiences in Portsmouth
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Portsmouth activities
Dominica SUP Paddle Boarding Rental
Paddle boarding is hitting the Caribbean and here in Dominica, there is no exception. Dominica has some of the best snorkeling and scuba diving grounds in the Caribbean and adding paddle boarding to your itinerary will be an amazing experience. Rent a stand-up paddle board and go boarding off the city of Roseau or in the Soufriere Bay area near Champagne Reef that lies directly above an underwater volcano as the geothermal bubbles vent to the surface of the water. You can try paddling through historic Indian River or up the sleepy river in Portsmouth. Paddle boarding in Dominica is like no other destination.You can use your SUP paddle board rental for a few hours or the full day to your preference. It must be returned before the end of the business day. See Hours of Operation in Important Info tab.