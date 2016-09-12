Dominica is the only island in the Eastern Caribbean that's still home to pre-Columbian indigenous people, the Kalinago.Their ancestors are believed to have migrated north from South America around 1200 AD.

About 3000 of them live in the 3700-acre Kalinago Territory, an 8-mile-long coastal stretch south of Bataka on the east coast. Formed by the British in 1903, the communally owned territory is a remote and mountainous area where bananas, breadfruit trees and wild heliconia grow along the roadside. Some private homes are traditional wooden structures on log stilts, others are simple cement structures and, in the poorer areas, shanties made of corrugated tin and tar paper.

The Kalinago are a proud people who cherish their heritage and maintain their customs, traditions and crafts including basket weaving, cassava bread making and canoe carving.

