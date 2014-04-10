Welcome to Roskilde

For decades, Roskilde has been known in musical circles for its rock festival, which vies with Glastonbury for the title of Europe's biggest. This reputation has now been cleverly parlayed into a year-round attraction: the excellent new Ragnarock experiential museum of modern music. That's set in rapidly developing Musicon, a post-industrial area of container-box studios, skateparks and arts-related workshop businesses.

But the historic, cultured city has plenty of other strings to its bow, most notably a Unesco-listed cathedral that peers imperiously down a steep parkland slope towards a fjordland harbour where seaworthy replicas of several Viking ships moor beside a museum containing the real things. Little wonder that Roskilde makes such a popular day trip from Copenhagen, a mere 30km away.

