Welcome to Roskilde

For decades, Roskilde has been known in musical circles for its rock festival, which vies with Glastonbury for the title of Europe's biggest. This reputation has now been cleverly parlayed into a year-round attraction: the excellent new Ragnarock experiential museum of modern music. That's set in rapidly developing Musicon, a post-industrial area of container-box studios, skateparks and arts-related workshop businesses.

